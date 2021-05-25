Falcons Sign WR Amid Julio Jones Trade Drama

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Falcons announced the signing of veteran wide receiver Tajae Sharpe.

The move comes just one day after Julio Jones went on live television to say he’s “outta there,” in reference to the ongoing trade rumors revolving around him.

We have signed WR Tajae Sharpe. Welcome to Atlanta, @tajaesharpe! — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 25, 2021

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

Sharpe is a Familiar Face

Sharpe comes to Atlanta with familiarity after already playing for the Falcons under Dan Quinn in 2019, where he had 25 catches on 35 targets for 329 yards, an average of 13.2 yards per reception, and four touchdowns.

He spent last season on the Vikings roster and saw action in just four games before being waived in December. The Kansas City Chiefs picked him up for their practice squad but ended up waiving the 26-year-old just last week.

Sharpe was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fifth round of the 2016 draft and has played in 51 games and 29 starts thus far, tallying 92 receptions for 1,167 yards and eight touchdowns.

Prior to entering the league, Sharpe played collegiate ball at the University of Massachusetts and became the school’s all-time leader in receptions (277) and receiving yards (3,486) in 47 games with 43 starts.

If Julio Jones ends up finding a new home, Sharpe joins a fairly young receiving depth chart that stars Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage who have the most experience.

Julio Jones Wants Out of Atlanta

The Falcons are expected to trade their longtime star, Julio Jones, this offseason and on Monday, Jones confirmed the rumors were true.

NFL analyst Shannon Sharpe cold-called Jones live on Undisputed with Skip Bayless and asked if the seven-time Pro Bowler wanted to go to the Dallas Cowboys or wanted to stay in Atlanta. (Quotes and video courtesy of NFL Update).

He was blunt with his response and simple said “Oh man, no, I am outta there man. Jones then went on to say he wanted to win and that wouldn’t happen in Dallas.

A few hours later, NFL insider Ian Rapoport provided some clarity on the situation and reported that, “The All-Pro requested a trade from the organization a few months ago, sources say, and the team then agreed to listen to offers. That’s how it began and why it continues.”

Clarity on the situation between the #Falcons and WR Julio Jones: The All-Pro requested a trade from the organization a few months ago, sources say, and the team then agreed to listen to offers. That’s how it began and why it continues. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2021

Arthur Smith addressed the media Tuesday morning following the signing of Sharpe, but he refused to comment on the Julio Jones saga and that it “remains a private conversation on his end.”

Arthur Smith says he’s not going to comment on the matter with Julio Jones. Remains a private conversation on his end #Falcons — Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) May 25, 2021

He did, however, hype up Falcons rising star wide receiver, Calvin Ridley, and said, “We are excited about Calvin and what he can bring to our football team.”

Arthur Smith: We are excited about Calvin and what he can bring to our football team. #Falcons — Kelsey Conway (@FalconsKelsey) May 25, 2021

This past season, Ridley played in all but one game and posted 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns––his first 1,000-yard season in the NFL. In response to his spectacular season, the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option.

Ridley, a former first-round pick in the 2018 draft, has 217 receptions, 3,061 yards, and 26 touchdowns through three seasons.

READ NEXT: