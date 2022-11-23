Falcons Signing Former Titans LB, Barstool Star: Report

The Atlanta Falcons are in the works of signing former Tennessee Titans linebacker, Will Compton, per Compton himself.

Compton first took to Twitter on Monday, November 21 to report the news of signing with the Falcons.

“Year 10 is officially underway,” he wrote with a video attached.

“I could not have envisioned a better situation than signing with the Atlanta Falcons,” Compton joked in his video. “Ever since they blew that lead at the Super Bowl, the 28–3 lead, I knew at some point in my career, I’d have to do whatever it took to bring this city a little bit of hope.”

Compton Updates Fans on Signing Delay

Compton has since proceeded to give fans a day-by-day update on what is taking so long.

He announced Tuesday morning that he had passed his physical:

“I passed the physical this morning,” he tweeted. “We’ve been waiting on all of the contracting to get sorted out. There are several moving parts with my work off the field that has to get squared away. More to come on the most unique practice squad signing in NFL history.”

However, late that night, Compton tweeted, “Year 10 might be in danger.”

The Falcons went on to sign offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil to the active roster but did not announce anything about Compton.

Nonetheless, Compton remained optimistic on Wednesday morning by sharing on Twitter, “No contract has been signed yet. I am still in Atlanta and have been on, what feels like, 50 calls with agents and lawyers in the last 24 hours. It’s all hands on deck. The haters are throwing the kitchen sink at me to keep me out of the league.”

And around the same time, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was questioned about Compton’s signing.

“I’ll talk about people who are officially on our roster,” he said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. You will get more from Will than you would from me. If somebody is officially on the roster, I will be happy to speak more about it.”

Compton Joined the League in 2013

Compton, 33, initially joined the league as an undrafted free agent signing of the Washington Commanders in 2013.

The Nebraska product spent five seasons in Washington in a backup role before moving on to journeyman stops at the Tennessee Titans (2018 and 2020), Las Vegas Raiders (2019 and 2021) and New Orlean Saints (2019).

He saw action in two games with the Raiders last fall, recording just a single tackle for the.

Over the last nine seasons, Compton has logged 323 tackles, a sack, four forced fumbles and three interceptions through 92 games with 40 starts.

As he sits back and awaits his next opportunity, Compton co-hosts a podcast, “Bussin’ With the Boys,” alongside Taylor Lewan through Barstool Sports.

The Falcons could use Compton’s presence on special teams as linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski is currently dealing with an injury.

However, the hold-up on his contract could be that Compton works in sports gambling and gambles on the NFL himself through a partnership with his current job, and the league is 100 percent against players gambling as it disrupts the integrity of the game.