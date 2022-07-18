Falcons Insider Unveils ‘Under-the-Radar’ Rookie to Watch

Atlanta Falcons rookies officially report to training camp tomorrow and unlike many NFL teams, Atlanta will be counting on a majority of their 2022 to step up in year one.

All eyes will essentially be on first-round pick Drake London and potential future franchise quarterback Desmond Ridder.

However, Falcons insider and NFL analyst, Steve Wyche, believes one under-the-radar rookie shouldn’t go unnoticed.

“The rookie to really keep your eye on is fifth-round draft pick running back Tyler Allgeier out of Bringham Young,” Wyche said. “This is a player in his final two years out of BYU who had 2,700 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns. He can catch the ball. He can invade tackles and he’s got the big-play possibility. They have such high expectations out of him because, again, after selecting him in the fifth round, they cut last year’s starter Mike Davis who’s now with the Ravens.

“And as we know, head coach Arthur Smith, this whole offense, circulates around the ground game. Now they have a running back they feel can be the bell cow to get that going and to give some relief to Cordarrelle Patterson.”

The Falcons have high expectations from this rookie class. Here’s an offensive skill player who could stir things up from Day 1. From NFL Now @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/pieCWzbULz — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) July 18, 2022

Allgeier Brings Versatility to Atlanta

Allgeier is coming to Atlanta following back-to-back seasons where he notched over 1,000 rushing yards. He currently owns the fifth-most rushing yards and second-most career touchdowns in BYU history.

His best season yet came last fall when he logged a single-season record of 1,601 yards, 1,606 yards and 23 touchdowns on 5.8 yards per carry, while adding 28 catches for 199 receiving yards as a junior in 2021.

Similar to the Falcons’ third-round pick, linebacker/running back Troy Andersen, Allgeier brings versatility to Atlanta on both sides of the ball and is also a tough block having played linebacker during the 2019 season.

Andersen’s focus is now at linebacker while Allegeier’s remains at running back but having versatility is a huge upside for both parties as the Falcons favorite those kinds of players on their 53-man roster.

“The Falcons are getting a fantastic football player and an incredibly humble and hardworking teammate with the physical versatility and football IQ to contribute in many different ways,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said via KSL.com. “He is the kind of person who will always succeed and improve. I am excited for Tyler. I look forward to following his NFL career.”

Also per KSL, Allgeier becomes the fifth-highest drafted running back in Cougar football history and the 18th ball carrier to be drafted out of the program.

Falcons 2022 Draft Class

Round 1 – Pick 8 (8 overall): Southern California wide receiver Drake London

Round 2-Pick 7 (38 overall): Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie

Round 2 – Pick 11 (43 overall): Traded to the New York Giants

Round 2 – Pick 26 (58 overall) from the Tennessee Titans: Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen

Round 3 – Pick 10 (74 overall): Cincinnati Quarterback Desmond Ridder

Round 3 – Pick 18 (82 overall) from the Indianapolis Colts: Western Kentucky outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone

Round 4 – Pick 9 (114 overall): Traded to the New York Giants

Round 5 – Pick 8 (151 overall): BYU running back Tyler Allgeier

Round 6 – Pick 11 (190 overall): Georgia guard Justin Shaffer

Round 6 – Pick 35 (213 overall): Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick

