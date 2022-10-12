Falcons Provide Injury Update on TE Kyle Pitts

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts did not practice last week or play in Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Instead, he watched it from the comfort of his couch while he nursed a hamstring injury.

Although, it wasn’t too comforting as the Falcons struggled to find the end zone up until the fourth quarter and then saw the controversial penalty on Tom Brady “heard around the world” happen––which should have never happened. Overall, he wasn’t thrilled to be sitting at home as a “fan.”

“I could see it from a different standpoint, but for the main part, it sucked,” Pitts said, via ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, adding that he even screamed at his TV here and there.

“Yeah, I felt like a fan.”

Pitts returned to a limited practice on Wednesday, October 12 and he also told Rothstein that he expects to play on Sunday when the Falcons take on the San Francisco 49ers.

However, the Falcons plan to stay cautious and monitor Pitts into Sunday.

Falcons’ Week 6 Injury Report

As far as players who did not practice on Wednesday, starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson sat out due to a knee injury and starting linebacker Mykal Walker missed practice with a groin injury.

Also, outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji was limited with a shoulder injury.

Walker went down in the second half against Tampa Bay with a groin injury and did not return.

He was scheduled to have an MRI on Monday but was certain that he would be ready to go for Week 6.

“I’m going to get that checked tomorrow,” Walker told D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution after Sunday’s loss. “Right now, I’m feeling good. I should be ready to play next week.”

Walker racked up 11 tackles (seven solo) before exiting early and Atlanta went on to lose 21-15 to the Buccaneers.

Pitts’s Usage Remains Minimum So Far

Falcons fans are still waiting for a breakout game from Pitts and a touchdown on American soil.

Atlanta has two impressive wins under their belts and should be on tap for more, however, Pitts hasn’t been utilized much at all. Through the four games that he has played this season, the 2021 first-round pick has 22 targets and has yet to score a touchdown, let alone record a 100-yard effort.

While he may be frustrated with himself on the inside over his lack of targets, he’s certainly not showing it.

“I’m not going to the coaches and yelling,” Pitts said following Week 2’s 30-27 loss to the Rams. I’m not going to Marcus (Mariota) and yelling. It is what it is. It’s a long season. Definitely, I am frustrated with myself because I am a hard critic on myself. That’s just a me thing. I just want to perform at my highest ability.”

Speaking of the coaches, head coach Arthur Smith, who has been heckled by fans, isn’t worried about what they think nor sees a problem with Pitts’ usage.

“Kyle is a huge part of our offense,” Smith said. “You just have to take it with context. Other guys made plays. It’s not fantasy football. We’re just trying to win. We will continue to look at everything and try to get better.”

The Falcons relied heavily on quarterback-turned-tight end Feleipe Franks against Tampa and things didn’t turn out too well. With Pitts back in the mix alongside Drake London, the Falcons’ offense should find its rhythm again this week.