Falcons TE Kyle Pitts Goes Down vs. Bears

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts exited Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears early with a knee injury.

Per Tori McElhaney of the Falcons’ official site, Pitts was deemed “questionable” to return.

The Falcons’ Pro Bowl tight end took a hard hit to his right knee from Bears’ safety Eddie Jackson following an 18-yard catch. He struggled to get up, but then managed to jog off the field––it was clear that he was in pain.

According to Sports Injury Central––a site run by experience sports doctors––Pitts “Pitts appeared to suffer an MCL sprain with the possibility of a bone bruise on a direct hit to his right knee.”

If that is the case, the Falcons could be without Pitts for at least four weeks, which would be a huge blow to their offense.

Before heading into the locker room, Pitts led the team with five targets, three receptions and 43 receiving yards. He has 28 catches for 356 yards and 2 touchdowns on the season so far.

Atlanta’s backup tight end Parker Hesse took over for Pitts.