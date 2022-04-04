Falcons to Host Dual-Threat QB: Report

The Atlanta Falcons are on the search for their future franchise quarterback and will be one of several teams who have met with or are meeting with Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter report on April 4, the Falcons are set to host Liberty quarterback Malik Willis next week.

This will mark the Falcons’ third visit with the Liberty product after already interviewing him during the NFL Combine and attending his Pro Day last month.

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

The Falcons Might Have to Make a Trade

The Falcons have endless roster needs to address so really, they could go anywhere with their eighth-overall pick. However, if the Falcons want Willis, they might have to move up in the draft.

Amongst top rookie quarterbacks: Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral, Desmond Ridder and Sam Howell, Willis is considered to be the first QB selected. In fact, oddsmakers have him or Georgia’s edge Trevon Walker as the favorite to be the second player taken off of the draft board.

The Detroit Lions currently own the second-overall pick at the moment, while the Jacksonville Jaguars are in charge of the first.

The Falcons could make the trade with the Jags or just take their chances and wait at No. 8 because according to longtime draft expert, Mel Kiper, a trade might not be necessary as Kiper doesn’t believe Willis is worth using a No. 2 pick on.

“Obviously, he interviews unbelievable,” Kiper told reporters on Wednesday, March 23. “He’s got the rocket arm. I compared him yesterday to, he’s kind of a right-handed version of Michael Vick in a lot of ways. I could definitely see Carolina at six, Atlanta at eight, Seattle at nine taking Malik Willis. He would be the one because you’re rolling the dice on talent, you’re betting on the talent

“That’s what’s happened with Josh Allen, with Justin Herbert, talent has won out,” Kiper continued. “They weren’t the first quarterbacks taken. Allen was the third, Justin Herbert was the third and they’ve been better than the guys, a lot better than the guys that went ahead of them because of talent. They were a little raw, but they had great talent. Same thing with Malik, so I could see that happening.”

The Panthers are said to be in the market for a quarterback but it’s unclear as to whether or not they draft a rookie or look for a trade partner, especially with Jimmy Garoppolo still up for grabs.

A.J. Terrell Makes It Known He’s A Willis Fan

If Atlanta ends up drafting Willis, he has A.J. Terrell’s vote.

The Falcons’ star corner recently made it known on Twitter that he’s a big fan.

“You The One Kid!,” Terrell wrote in a tweet directed at Willis following his impressive Pro Day.

@malikwillis You The One Kid! — AJ Terrell (@ajterrell_8) March 22, 2022

Willis and Terrell are both Georgia natives and attended Westlake high school in Atlanta.

After throwing for 2,562 passing yards and 1,033 rushing yards as a senior in high school, Willis committed to Auburn. With Jarrett Stidham ahead of him on the depth chart, Willis didn’t see the field much and decided to transfer to Liberty after sitting out the 2019 season.

The dual-threat QB logged 5,107 passing yards, 1,822 rushing yards, 74 total touchdowns, and 18 interceptions in just two seasons with the Flames.

READ NEXT: