NFL World Reacts to Tom Brady’s Fine for Kicking Falcons DT Grady Jarrett

My, oh my have the tables turned!

On Friday, October 14, the NFL issued a fine to Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady for kicking Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett during the controversial sack.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brady was fined $11,139 for the kick.

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has been fined $11,139 for kicking at Falcons DL Grady Jarrett, source confirms. ESPN first reported. Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer on this play. pic.twitter.com/tS6Xq5J27H — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 14, 2022

This isn’t the first time Brady received this kind of fine. In 2013, he was fined roughly $10,000 for kicking former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed.

Fans React to Tom Brady’s Fine

Naturally, NFL fans took to Twitter to share their reactions over the kicking fine.

Brady, who seems to have everything go his way in the league is getting punished, and it’s safe to say that fans are enjoying it a little too much.

“Golden boy gets fined? We going for aesthetics now I see,” tweeted a fan.

Although, 11 thousand bucks isn’t much for someone worth over $200 million.

“Brady is about to file for bankruptcy with that massive fine,” a fan joked.

“That’s like 10 dollars to him 😒😒,” another fan wrote.

“That’s chump change to him smh,” a fan agreed.

And as if the Brady drama couldn’t get any worse for him, he and his super-model wife, Gisele Bündchen, have allegedly filed for divorce recently. So, fans couldn’t miss out on their opportunity to throw jokes to incorporate jokes around that as well.

“Well divorce lawyers are expensive,” a fan wrote.

“That’s a lot for a divorced man,” another fan commented.

While Brady may finally be getting a long-awaited punishment from the league, it still doesn’t make up for the unnecessary roughing-the-passer call on Grady Jarrett. If the call never happened, there’s a strong possibility that the Falcons could have come back and beat Tampa.

“Still doesn’t change the outcome of the game,” a fan said.