Tom Brady Savagely Trolls Falcons Ahead of Week 2 Matchup [WATCH]

I’ll have to say, ever since Tom Brady headed to Tampa Bay, his social media trolling has been top-notch. But this week’s troll hit close to home as the reigning Super Bowl champ just couldn’t let go of the past.
Brady took to Twitter where he post a video recapping Week 1’s matchup but if you look closely over his left shoulder, you will see that the clock on his computer reads 3:28. Is this a knock at the Atlanta Falcons‘ infamous Super Bowl loss to Brady and the Patriots? Absolutely.
This troll comes just a few days before Brady and the Bucs line up to face the Falcons on Sunday.
The Falcons Take on the Bucs Week 2
In case you somehow forgot, Brady magically led the New England Patriots back to tie the game with under a minute to play during Super Bowl LI. The Falcons blew their 28-3 lead and Pats’ running back James White scored the winning touchdown to give New England a 34-28 victory.
Now, the Falcons will look for much-needed revenge. But it won’t be easy. Entering the Week 2 matchup, Brady single handily owns an 8-0 career record versus the Falcons. If the Bucs can come up with a win, Brady will become the sixth quarterback in league history to hold a record of 9-0 or better against an opponent.
The Buccaneers barely walked away with a win last week, but Brady ended the night throwing for 379 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Matt Ryan threw for just 164 yards and zero touchdowns in the Falcons’ 32-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
