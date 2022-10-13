Ex-Falcons Star Tony Gonzalez Assesses Kyle Pitts’ Recent Challenges

If there’s one player who knows the tight end position better than anyone in the league and beyond, it’s Hall of Fame tight end himself: Tony Gonzalez.

Gonzalez appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Thursday where he explained why Kyle Pitts isn’t “living up to the hype” in Atlanta’s offense at the moment as many thought he would.

The Atlanta Falcons’ fourth overall 2021 pick sure did live it up during his rookie year, where he broke Gonzalez’s franchise record for most receiving yards by a tight end in a single season, logging 1,026 yards on 68 catches.

And now 6 Weeks into the 2022 season, Pitts has just 150 yards on 10 receptions.

“When you’re good, you come on the scene and you kind of surprise everybody,” Gonzalez said. “Everybody says ‘well he’s a first-round pick, he was the first tight end taken and let’s see what he does.’ And he went out there last year and had this amazing year, especially for a rookie with over one thousand yards.

“But then when you come back this year and you’re the main guy on that team from an offensive receiving standpoint––and I’ve been that guy––and it’s hard. It’s really, really hard.”

Pitts’ Future Is Bright No Matter What

Not knowing what Drake London could do, the Falcons entered this season with Kyle Pitts as their most reliable option, but when defenses know that––you get stuffed. No to mention that it’s a lot of weight on your shoulder thinking you have to carry the team.

“When you’re the number one option as a tight end, that’s when they really have a chance to focus on you,” Gonzalez explained. “They double-team you. You’re going to get that team’s best defender on you plus bracket help. And he’s got to deal with that.”

So, how does he fix the problem? Gonzalez keeps it simple: Pitts must get better and he has all of the physical tools to get better.

“He’s got to come up with ways to evolve his game,” Gonzalez said. “And from an athletic standpoint, I don’t know if we’ve ever seen someone more athletic at that tight end position. The way he can run and catch the ball with his hands.”

Despite what the critics are currently saying, Pitts has a bright future ahead of him, according to Gonzalez.

“I think the future is bright for him,” Gonzalez added. “I remember my second year. I got benched. I led the league in drops. I had a pretty good rookie year and he’s by no means having a terrible second year. But, that second year for me was finally when I figure out and said ‘Okay, I gotta take my game to the next level. I can’t just run this route or that route, I gotta run all the routes. I gotta improve my game.’

“Hopefully, that’s what’s going on with Kyle right here. And this year might be the most important year of his career because it’s going to allow him to take his game to the next level.”

Pitts Is Expected to Play Sunday vs. 49ers

Pitts missed last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he nursed a hamstring injury at home.

The Falcons’ offense struggled for most of the game, finally putting points on the board in the fourth quarter.

Drake London was a lone wolf target in the passing game alongside quarterback-turned-tight end Feleipe Franks.

But, good news for quarterback Marcus Mariota as Pitts the expected to play on Sunday when Atlanta faces the San Francisco 49ers.

“(It’s) great,” Mariota told reporters on Wednesday. “Anytime you get a playmaker of his ability back, it’s very, very important for us as an offense.”