Falcons Trade Rumors: Team Fielding Calls for TE Kyle Pitts

The Atlanta Falcons, who were eliminated from the playoffs following their Week 16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, have two more games left until they hit the offseason.

But trade rumors are not waiting for the long break.

According to uStadium, a name to keep an eye on this offseason is star tight end Kyle Pitts as the Falcons have “no plans to trade him but they have received multiple calls.”

Pitts Played Through A Lot of Pain This Season

Pitts suffered the knee injury in Week 11’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears that sent him to injured reserve for the remainder of the year.

According to head coach Arthur Smith, Pitts had already been playing through a lot this season, including a lingering hamstring injury.

The Falcons’ 2021 fourth-overall pick, logged 28 receptions for 356 yards with a pair of touchdowns in 2022. While those numbers are far off from his 1,000-yard rookie season, Smith believes Pitts has played a pivotal role in Atlanta’s offense over the last two seasons.

“People just look at the stats, and his impact on winning has been enormous for us,” Smith said, via ESPN. “There are certainly times we haven’t been in sync and the way we play at times where you do have to sacrifice some passing numbers.

“The guy is a great teammate. He doesn’t pout like a lot of guys with that amount of hype because he’s a real person and that’s why we love him. He’s a real teammate, and the future is really bright for him and that’s why we’re so excited to have him in this organization.”

With that being said, it’s hard to see the Falcons trading away one of their best offensive weapons… but never say never.

Pitts Should Have a Breakout 2023 Season

To many fans, Pitts failed to live up to his full potential in 2022.

But it was hard for him since Marcus Mariota struggled greatly in the passing game, which is where he shines.

“Pitts had a nice season before he got hurt and helped in ways that didn’t always show up on the stat sheet,” Falcons’ team analyst Scott Bair wrote in a recent Mailbag. “In my opinion, Pitts is an explosive playmaker in the passing game. He has the talent and drive to rank high among the league’s most productive pass-catching tight ends. There’s no reason he can’t put up Travis Kelce numbers. He’s that good. That’s why I don’t think his season took off the way it was supposed to. Quarterback play is key there, too, and the Falcons are working on that position.”

With a new quarterback in play and second-year wide receiver Drake London by his side, Pitts should light it up in 2023.

“When Pitts comes back next year. Expectations should be high, with confidence that another 1,000-yard season (with a bunch of touchdowns) is on the horizon,” Bair wrote. “If he and Drake London and a new threatening receiver can work well with an accurate, decisive quarterback, the Falcons offense can improve in a flash.”

The Falcons enter the offseason with several 2023 draft picks in their pocket and the second-most salary cap space in the league. That can only mean one thing: better and bigger changes are coming, which could include a solid pocket passer in the mix if Desmond Ridder isn’t the answer.