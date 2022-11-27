Falcons Rookie LB Continues to Impress Coaches

The Atlanta Falcons‘ 2022 second-round pick Troy Andersen has adjusted well to the NFL level.

In fact, he played a huge role in Atlanta’s most recent victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 12, where he logged five tackles and a tackle on 24 defensive snaps.

“I think things have been going well,” the Montana State product told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You try to get better every single week. Every single day. (Falcons LB coach Frank Bush) has been great in trying to help me as well.”

“I’m feeling more comfortable, and I’m able to play faster,” Andersen added. “That’s the goal.”

Andersen Has Impressed Coaches All Season

Andersen has recorded 39 tackles and a quarterback hit through 217 defensive snaps with one start. He has also been a bright light on special teams where he blocked a punt and came close to doing that again a few more times.

But “coming close” is far from Andersen’s goal.

“Close doesn’t show up in the stat book,” Andersen said. “Hopefully, we can get a couple more this year.”

Andersen’s versatility has been a big help to Atlanta’s offense, which hasn’t gone unnoticed by head coach Arthur Smith, who is a big fan of players who can play more than one position.

“You can see that and obviously, made some big-time plays for us (vs. the Bears),” Smith said, “He’s had an impact on a lot of spots for us.”

His linebackers coach is on the same page as Smith but knows that Andersen is just getting started and the more confidence and reps he has under his belt, then the better he will become.

“Sharp kid,” Bush said. “He gets what we are saying. He’s played a lot of different positions. He has a natural feel for football and all of the things that go along with it. Now, it’s just about having his feet in the technique and getting reps at practice, in the game and gaining confidence.”

Confidence is undoubtedly key in the game of football, which Andersen has been working hard to gain, however it takes time as he unravels multiple offenses.

“I think that’s being able to diagnose things quicker and understand what offenses are trying to do, which allows you to play faster,” Andersen said. “When you play faster, you make more plays.”

Andersen’s First Start Came Against the 49ers

Andersen made his first NFL start in the Falcons’ 28-14 victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.

He started in place of the injured Mykal Walker and finished the day logging 12 total tackles, which remains his best outing to date.

At one point, Andersen was matched up against Niner’s top passing option, George Kittle, but he didn’t back down as he forced Jimmy Garroppolo to find another target.

Andersen also played a large role in helping the rest of his teammates hold the Niners’ run-heavy offense to just 50 yards rushing on 16 carries.

Despite exceeding expectations in his first career start, Andersen knows he still has a lot of work to do.

“All the coaches have faith in us to go out and execute the job, and I tried my best,” Andersen said following the Week 6 win, via The AJC. “I played hard, listened to the coaches, and I’m looking forward to getting better.”