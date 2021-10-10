NFL Twitter Goes Crazy Over Falcons TE Kyle Pitts’ First TD

Atlanta Falcons fans finally got to see the “unicorn” do his thing. No. 4 overall draft pick Kyle Pitts had himself a day against the New York Jets in London.

Pitts finished the day with nine catches for 119 yards and a touchdown––the first TD of his NFL career.

His touchdown came late in the first quarter against defensive lineman John Franklin-Meyers:

Kyle Pitts first NFL touchdown caps off a 92-yard drive‼️ 📺: NFLN | @kylepitts__ pic.twitter.com/k52D45KUsU — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 10, 2021

But this wasn’t the only exciting play Pitts made. Here’s a look as his one-handed snag:

And a pivotal fourth-quarter grab downfield:

NFL Fans Go Crazy Over Pitts

Falcons fans finally got what they wanted from Pitts after four slow weeks and other NFL fans got a Sunday morning show they weren’t expecting.

Fans were excited to see Pitts shine but still think Matt Ryan is a problem:

It’s about time he makes use of Kyle pitts . Honestly if we have another bad season , it’s time to move on from Matt Ryan and get a mobile qb — King Bman xx (@NorthWestBJ) October 10, 2021

Others were just genuinely happy for the 21-year-old:

Congratulations to Mr. K. Pitts, your first NFL TD. — Mary Kennon (@mary3543) October 10, 2021

One good game and he’s already an MVP candidate in someone’s eyes:

Mvp of the league — Kawhi Leonard Burner account (@whatajs) October 10, 2021

It was a very good Sunday for Atlanta fans:

This mothaluva showed up! Falcons fans we have a good Sunday! 🥲 — Footballisdead (@saintsaretrash) October 10, 2021

With Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage absent, the Falcons didn’t have much of a choice:

@AtlantaFalcons it’s funny how good he really is when you throw it too him — Blake Campbell (@BlakeCa27464176) October 10, 2021

Yes, #FeedPitts:

Feed him !!!! Until he pukes …. — falconHeartAche (@AcheFalcon) October 10, 2021

Not a bad place to see history being made:

Watched Kyle Pitts’ first touchdown in a Waffle House, this is why you go to church — Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) October 10, 2021

Just a random, but cool, stat thrown out there:

Kyle Pitts is the 52nd different player that Matt Ryan has thrown a touchdown pass to in his career. — Matt Haley (@mattmhaleyATL) October 10, 2021

It’s just the beginning of something greater for Pitts:

Kyle Pitts touchdown. The Breakout, it has begun … — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) October 10, 2021

Matt Ryan Compared Pitts to Julio Jones

“Where is Pitts?” was the question leading up to Week 5’s game. It wasn’t necessarily Arthur Smith’s or Matt Ryan’s fault for not getting Pitts the ball––opposing defenses were constantly on top of him before his breakout performance against the Jets.

Falcons’ team reporter, Tori McElhaney, asked quarterback Matt Ryan following the team’s first win over the New York Giants in Week 2 if there was “another player whose defenses keyed up this early in their career,” similar to what we’ve seen from defenses against Pitts in the Falcons’ first three weeks.

Ryan made the comparison to Julio Jones.

“Defenses were aware of his skillset,” Ryan said of Jones. “If I think of players who I’ve played with, those would be the two.”

But how could this be since these two players play at different positions? It’s the way that opposing defenses respect Pitts enough to do everything they can to shut him down, according to Ryan.

“He’s (Pitts) warranted respect on the other side of the ball from people,” Ryan said. “That’s one thing that I have noticed early on in the first few weeks, is that there is a plan for him and where he’s at.”

When comparing targets, Pitts’ 17 through the first three games wasn’t far off of Jones’ 21 during the first three weeks of his rookie year. Jones had his first breakout game in Week 4 with 17 targets and Pitts’ 9 targets came this Sunday.

“The ball finds different guys at different times,” Ryan said. “And sometimes it comes in flurries.”