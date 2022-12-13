Falcons Twitter Reacts to Marcus Mariota ‘Quitting’ Team

On Monday, the Atlanta Falcons officially named rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder their starter for the remainder of the 2022 season.

The move decision was made during Atlanta’s bye week in Week 14 following a poor performance from veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota.

In addition to the QB switch, head coach Arthur Smith made the media aware of Marcus Mariota’s “chronic” knee injury, which could send him to injured reserve.

Smith emphasized that his knee injury is new and possibly hinted that Mariota quit on the team.

“(The knee) is nothing that has been an issue this season, but that’s (Mariota’s) prerogative so … Of course, you want all your guys to be here, but guys have to make decisions. It’s part of professional sports,” Smith said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic.

Adding that “doesn’t know if Mariota will be back.”

Arthur Smith straight blistered Marcus Mariota for essential quitting on the team after he was benched for his performance…. Pulled an "I'm hurt routine"….. Arthur Smith did not let up.. He called Marcus Mariota OUT pic.twitter.com/4SyOBqZ6oj — RUN THE DAMN BAWL – THEE HEAVY HITTERS (@MadMikeSports) December 13, 2022

Fans React to Mariota Quitting on His Team

Fans and critics took to Twitter to express how they feel about Mariota essentially ditching his teammates.

“Marcus Mariota has seemingly left the Falcons and quit the team because he was benched and won’t be there to help coach up Desmond Ridder. Good riddance,” Georgia sports analyst Kevin Keenley wrote.

“Sometimes the trash takes itself out 😂,” a fan tweeted.

“Why is my boy Marcus Mariota acting like a baby and quitting the team?” – another fan wrote.

It was also reported that Mariota may be stepping away to be with his newborn, which some fans are happy about.

“Marcus Mariota going to hang out with his baby for a month after getting demoted might be the healthiest thing an NFL player has ever done,” a fan wrote.

“Marcus Mariota said “I’m not playing? Cool. I’m taking paternity leave.” Good for him,” a fan added.

With Mariota “quitting” the team, the Falcons signed some quarterback help over the weekend in former Tennessee Titans backup, Logan Woodside.

The Falcons have four matchups left against the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’ll now be up to the rookie and Woodside’s guidance to help lead Atlanta to a playoff re-birth.