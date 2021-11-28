NFL Twitter Reacts to Return of Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson

“He’s BAAAAAACK.”

After being sidelined for two weeks, Atlanta Falcons running back/wide receiver, Cordarrelle Patterson, returned from an ankle injury on Sunday to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He ended up leading to team to a 21-14 victory as he rushed for a season and career-best 108 yards on 16 carries and was responsible for two touchdowns. He also contributed 27 yards in the air.

The final touchdown came from wideout Russell Gage to give the Falcons a 21-3 lead. Gage finished the day with 6 receptions for 62 yards.

As for Matt Ryan, he completed 19 of 29 passes for 190 yards with one touchdown and interception.

It was obvious Patterson’s presence was missed on a Falcons offense that hasn’t scored since Week 9. Patterson currently leads the Falcons with seven touchdowns, 2 rushing TDs and 5 receiving.

Falcons Twitter Reacts to Patterson’s Return

Patterson wasn’t just missed by his teammates, but he was extra missed by fans who were thrilled to see him back.

The Falcons finally put points back on the board thanks to Patterson:

Cordarrelle Patterson lowkey deserve some type of award this year we literally win games cause of him 😭💯 — Z”usse 🧟‍♂️🔥 (@Simba_Vlone) November 28, 2021

The Falcons may not have earned a win this week without Patterson’s presence and so it’s time to pay Julio Jones/ Calvin Ridley’s replacement:

Big shout out to the 🐐🐐🐐 again!! Without this man again.. Would of been a massive struggle! MVP and give him an extension now.@ceeflashpee84 — 🇬🇧 Atlanta Falcons 🔴⚫ (@ATLFalconsUK) November 28, 2021

It’s safe to say Patterson made fantasy players happy too:

Cordarrelle Patterson's big fantasy year continues: His 108 rushing yards were a career high, and his 27.5 PPR fantasy points were his second-most, trailing only the 34.6 he scored in Week 4. — Tristan H. Cockcroft (@SultanofStat) November 28, 2021

Only the strong survive:

Congrats to all the fantasy owners who held strong with Deebo Samuel and Cordarrelle Patterson when everyone else told you they were sell highs. — Tony Rueda (@ARueda21) November 28, 2021

30-years-old and he’s still got it:

Say it louder for the Falcons’ offensive line to hear:

Falcons jersey No. 84 is about to fly off the shelves this Christmas:

@ceeflashpee84 the best slot player in the league! I need a jersey signed by kinfolk.🏆🙏🏾 — DJ91 (@Therealdj91) November 28, 2021

We know who is actually the best, though:

Cordarrelle Patterson and Deebo Samuel vying for the best player in the NFL — Kenny (@kcen1213) November 28, 2021

Imagine that:

Imagine suggesting three months ago that Cordarrelle Patterson and Deebo Samuel would be top-10 Fantasy running backs. (Yes, I know Deebo is still a WR) — Mick Ciallela (@themick23) November 28, 2021

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith might not do everything right, but he is doing Patterson right:

it is SO COOL to see an NFL team actually figure out what to do with Cordarrelle Patterson. He’s awesome https://t.co/IxA3KjR1m6 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 28, 2021

Patterson on Being Back: ‘It Felt Good’

For the second straight week, Patterson was limited in practice and listed as questionable so his gameday status was a concern for many.

He warmed up before Week 11’s matchup and was a last-minute inactive, so there were signs pointing to his return, but of course, the Falcons wanted to be sure.

“It felt good to be back, man. I practiced all week and I’m just excited to be back,” Patterson said after the win.

Patterson credited the Falcons’ struggling offensive line, who has allowed 14 sacks this season and has limited the run game, for creating opportunities for him today.

“Coach pointed out all week that we need to do better in the run game, he said. “We all took it to heart and the offensive line, they came in and showed what they really can do. They really did.”

He also made note of Keith Smith, calling him the “best fullback in the game.”

“He’s always showing up, making blocks––making the key block for us.”

However, similar to Patterson, Smith doesn’t just block and is a dual-threat with 7 receptions this season, good for second most in one season through his career.

The Falcons now rank No. 2 in the NFC South heading into Week 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.





Play



