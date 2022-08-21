Falcons’ Veteran Deemed ‘Secret Star’ for 2022 Season

Several solid NFL players are entering the 2022-23 season that haven’t and won’t get the full recognition that they deserve.

Possible reasons for this could be that they’re on a losing team or that other stars overshadow them on the roster.

Heavy’s NFL reporter Matt Lombardo recently did some digging to shine some light on these under-the-radar guys, calling them “secret stars.”

For the Atlanta Falcons, Cordarelle Patterson is that guy, according to an NFC offensive lineman that Lombardo spoke with.

“His first season as a running back was very dynamic and very, very explosive,” the NFC lineman said. “I thought he was their entire offense in Atlanta. Sure, they have Kyle Pitts and Russell Gage, but Patterson made plays that won them games.”

Patterson Has Been in the NFL for Nearly a Decade

It’s hard to believe that Patterson has been in the NFL for a total of nine seasons and is just now making headlines.

The Falcons signed Patterson to a one-year, $3 million deal last offseason.

The fan-favorite was initially drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. Since parting ways with the Vikings in 2016, he has played for the Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears.

In nine seasons, the only other team Patterson has spent more than one season with are the Bears, and he was hoping that Atlanta could change that.

After nearly a decade in the league, the Falcons were the first team to figure out how to use Patterson to his best abilities in their offensive system. And by doing so, Patterson recorded a career-high of 607 rushing yards, 547 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns last fall.

His outstanding season gained the attention of the Pro Football Writers of America, as PFWA named Patterson their “Most Improved Player of the Year” 2021 award, alongside cornerback Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Falcons also went on to make Patterson’s dreams come true of staying in Atlanta and signed him to a two-year deal worth $10.5 million ($5 million guaranteed) back in March.

What to Expect From Patterson in 2022

Patterson practically carried the Falcons on his back in 2021.

However, his workload should change this year and we should see him fit in the lineup as more of a mystery piece.

The Falcons now had a mobile quarterback in Marcus Mariota, which could Patterson some rest in the backfield.

As a receiver, the Falcons have second-year tight end, Kyle Pitts again, who was eaten up by defenses last year, leaving Patterson as the lone wolf. But with the offseason addition of first-round draft pick Drake London, along with Bryan Edwards, Auden Tate and the return of Qadree Ollison, opposing defenses will be put to the test, which should give Patterson some more opportunities as a wideout.

The important thing here is to know that while Patterson’s overall workload is expected to decrease, he’ll be used in a role where he’ll be given even more opportunities to make some bigger plays and hopefully, have a lot more energy and less weight on his shoulders to do them.

