Falcons’ Calvin Ridley Misses Second Game for ‘Personal Matter’

Atlanta Falcons No. 1 wide receiver Calvin Ridley missed his second game of the season due to a “personal matter,” the team announced just an hour before kickoff against the Carolina Panthers.

The last game Ridley missed due to a personal matter was the Falcons’ Week 5 victory over the Jets in London.

Ridley Missed Week 5’s ‘Matchup for a ‘Mental Health Break’

Ridley returned in Week 7 from a “mental health break,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Oct. 24.

The Falcons nor Ridley confirmed that was the reasoning but made it clear he was happy to be back that week.

“It feels great,” Ridley said Oct. 21 via AtlantaFalcons.com. “…I was around my family; I was tired of sitting down. I was able to get back when the team got back [from England] and get running and stuff. It felt great to be around the guys. Ready to play some football.”

At the time he didn’t feel the need to open up as to why he missed the trip across the pond, but he understood why fans were curious.

#Falcons WR Calvin Ridley did not want to elaborate on the “personal matter” that led to him missing the last game. He did say that he has a passport. pic.twitter.com/HRYKoWTFYs — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) October 21, 2021

“For me personally, it shouldn’t matter because – mind your business,” Ridley said. “But, in today’s world, yeah, I do. To me, I don’t think it should. If I say it’s personal, it’s personal.”

Hopefully, Ridley’s reasoning behind his absence isn’t too serious and fans can get some clarity soon.

