Falcons’ Calvin Ridley Roasted on Twitter Over ‘Bust’ Performance

The Atlanta Falcons chalked up another loss after falling 34-30 to the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Oct. 3rd.

In Week 3’s matchup, NFL fans wondered where Kyle Pitts was, but in this week’s game, fans were wondering where the “old” Calvin Ridley was.

For the second straight week, Ridley led the team in targets and catches posting 13 targets for 80 yards and zero touchdowns.

Meanwhile, running back/receiver Cordarelle Patterson led the Falcons not only in rushing but also in receiving yards. The 9-year NFL veteran finished the day with 82 receiving yards and three touchdowns, along with 34 rushing yards.

A back-to-back lackluster performance by Ridely leaves fans upset via Twitter and questioning who Matt Ryan’s No. 1 option really is.

Fans Roast Ridley Over Weak Outing

Here are just a few Tweets of fans taking their feelings to social media––some already calling him an NFL “bust”:

Calvin Ridley is not a WR1 — Collin 🛎 (@CollinBell12_) October 3, 2021

Calvin Ridley is not the same receiver as last year. Dropping too many passes for a WR1. — Quinten (@QRobb427) October 4, 2021

I think Calvin Ridley is getting close to exploding. Was extremely close to connecting on a lot of deep balls – had some drops he usually catches. — Thomas Christopher (@ThomasCP_NFL) October 3, 2021

Calvin Ridley had never gone his first four games without a 100 yard game…. Until this year. He has yet to have a 100 yards in a game. He’s a #fantasyfootball bust! — Brian McLellan (@bpmclellan) October 3, 2021

Crazy stat I didn’t think was real. Corey Davis has more receiving yards this year then Calvin Ridley. Believe it or not, Davis is on pace for 68 receptions for 1092 yards and 13 TD’s. Drops have been an issue, but he’s still on pace to be worth his contract. — Kyle Newman (@NewmanNYsports) October 3, 2021

Calvin Ridley is a WR2 at best. He is not a number 1 WR. — Travis Selvidge (@TravisSelvidge) October 3, 2021

Calvin Ridley a bum. So is Matt Ryan. Y’all lucky y’all don’t have to play the Ravens nigga member what happened last time — Scam Scam Bigelow (@Lordlnfamous666) October 3, 2021

Calvin Ridley was never ever gonna be a number one. He’s a slot receiver. Speedster that runs deep routes. Time to move on from him too. Find the next QB and create a Vick to Crumpler scenario. — Dustin Jacobs (@dustinajacobs) October 3, 2021

I should never hear the Dj Moore Calvin Ridley comparison ever again. DJ Moore is a top receiver in the league — Tony Toni Tone (@TonyToni24) October 3, 2021

Calvin Ridley finally had 80 yards in a single game. It came against the league’s worst defense. — FantasyFtballCommish (@AskTheFFC) October 4, 2021

Ridley, who finished the 2020 season as the Falcons’ lead receiver with 90 catches, 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns, will have a shot to redeem himself in Week 5 against the New York Jets.

