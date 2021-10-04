Falcons’ Calvin Ridley Roasted on Twitter Over ‘Bust’ Performance

Falcons' Calvin Ridley Roasted on Twitter Over 'Bust' Performance

Falcons twitter reacts to Calvin Ridley

Calvin Ridley #18 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball after the catch against Kendall Fuller #29 of the Washington Football Team.

The Atlanta Falcons chalked up another loss after falling 34-30 to the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Oct. 3rd.

In Week 3’s matchup, NFL fans wondered where Kyle Pitts was, but in this week’s game, fans were wondering where the “old” Calvin Ridley was.

For the second straight week, Ridley led the team in targets and catches posting 13 targets for 80 yards and zero touchdowns.

Meanwhile, running back/receiver Cordarelle Patterson led the Falcons not only in rushing but also in receiving yards. The 9-year NFL veteran finished the day with 82 receiving yards and three touchdowns, along with 34 rushing yards.

A back-to-back lackluster performance by Ridely leaves fans upset via Twitter and questioning who Matt Ryan’s No. 1 option really is.

Fans Roast Ridley Over Weak Outing

Here are just a few Tweets of fans taking their feelings to social media––some already calling him an NFL “bust”:

Ridley, who finished the 2020 season as the Falcons’ lead receiver with 90 catches, 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns, will have a shot to redeem himself in Week 5 against the New York Jets.

