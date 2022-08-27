Falcons Pegged as Potential Trade Suitor for WR Denzel Mims

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims wants a new home after requesting a trade on Thursday, August 25.

Via a statement released by his agent, Ron Salvin, Mims is frustrated with the organization and wants to go somewhere and can have more opportunities.

“It’s just time,” Slavin said. “Denzel has tried in good faith, but it is clear he does not have a future with the Jets. Denzel vowed to come back better than ever this season and he worked extremely hard in the offseason to make that happen. Still, he has been given very few opportunities to work with the starting offense and get into a groove with them.

“We feel at this point a trade is our only option since the Jets have repeatedly told us they will not be releasing him. Joe Douglas has always done right by Denzel and we trust that he will make every effort to find him a new home where he can be a contributor.”

Per ESPN, this announcement came by hardly a surprise after Salvin and Denzel met with head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas for “private meetings” throughout the month of August.

Falcons Pegged as Trade Suitor for Mims

There are not many places Mims could land before Week 1 as teams already have their rosters locked in for the upcoming season, but that doesn’t mean all 32 teams will pass on at least inquiring about the 2020 second-round pick.

According to Heavy NFL reporter Matt Lombardo, the Atlanta Falcons are among a few teams that would make sense as a last-minute trade fit.

“The Atlanta Falcons have fully embraced a rebuild, and dropping another young weapon such as Mims alongside cornerstones Kyle Pitts and Drake London could serve as a foundation for that offense’s future,” Lombardo wrote in a recent mailbag. Atlanta also got a first-hand glimpse of Mims during joint practices with the Jets, and that scouting could give general manager Terry Fontenot an advantage over other teams, when it comes to evaluating Mims.”

After losing their No. 1 and 2 wide receivers, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage, this offseason, the Falcons’ top wide receiver corpse remains wide open. This could mean plenty of opportunity for Mims.

Of course, Atlanta has first-round draft pick Drake London to look forward to, but a rookie could take time to develop and will need guidance. Mims, who is just three years into the league could be that guy for him.

Mims Was a Baylor Stud

Prior to entering the league, Mims was a three-year starter at Baylor, where he lead the Bears in receiving two of the last three seasons and became the only college football player to score at least eight receiving touchdowns in each of his last three seasons.

In his final run with the Bears, Mims logged 66 receptions for 1,020 yards (15.5 yards/catch) and 12 touchdowns, which earned him All-Big 12 first-team honors. Through 40 games (36 starts) total at Baylor, Mims recorded 186 catches for 2,925 yards and 28 TDs.

His outstanding college campaign caught the Jets’ attention at 59th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he has struggled to live up to all of the hype.

In his first two NFL seasons, Mims has tallied just 31 receptions for 490 yards. However, it’s not all Mims fault as the Jets have been through a coaching change ft. a massive rebuild.

With the Jets now focused on Corey Davis and Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson, Mims will get buried on the depth chart there and he knows it.

Atlanta could be a clean slate for Mims with a potentially less talented wideout room to compete with.

