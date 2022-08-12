Falcons Injury Update: WR Drake London Exits Early vs. Lions

The Atlanta Falcons kicked off their preseason opener against the Detroit Lions on Friday, August 12.

On the first drive, Falcons’ 2022 first-round pick Drake London exited the game early with a knee injury and did not return.

Drake London has a knee injury and will not return. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) August 12, 2022

He ended the night short with a single catch for 24 yards from Marcus Mariota.

#Falcons 8th overall pick, WR Drake London, with a 24-yard gain.pic.twitter.com/cmB1l3rOKM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 12, 2022

London was seen shortly after walking the sidelines, which is a good sign and could mean that the Falcons were just being extra cautious.

This post will be updated once Arthur Smith speaks on London’s injury.

ALL the latest Falcons news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Falcons newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Falcons!

London Is Having a Solid Camp

In his final year with the USC Trojans, London logged 88 receptions for 1,084 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in just eight games before sustaining an ankle injury that kept him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

He now says he’s feeling 100% and he’s looking like it at training camp:

I think it’s safe to say Drake London knows how to create separation 👀 (via @FalconsNextQB) pic.twitter.com/4gWdO2fCSt — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 6, 2022

And his efforts are not going unnoticed by his teammates.

“He’s a subtle, stay-out-of-the-way type of guy, and I respect that. On the field, man, he really pops out at you,” said veteran wide receiver Bryan Edwards at the start of camp, via AtlantaFalcons.com. “He moves really well in and out of breaks for a bigger receiver. He’s very shifty. He kind of reminds me of a shiftier version of Mike Evans down there in Tampa Bay. Much respect to that kid. I can’t wait to see him grow and blossom into the great player I know he’s going to be.”

READ NEXT: