Russell Gage Throws Shade at Falcons Following Matt Ryan Trade

The Atlanta Falcons are getting trolled left and right by NFL players, including by some former Falcons themselves.

After the team traded away Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a third-round pick on Monday, March 21, former Falcons’ wide receiver Russell Gage took to Twitter to throw some shade at the franchise, and send some respect to Ryan’s decision.

He posted a popular GIF with no context but the image certainly speaks louder than it may appear.

The GIF is known to stand for “you is smart” or “smart thinking.”

And in this case, Gage is telling Ryan he’s smart for leaving Atlanta.

The Falcons Dropped the Ball on Matt Ryan

The Falcons seemed to have “dropped the ball” [more than once] when they blindsided fans, and even Ryan himself as they went full-court press to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter had originally said in a tweet on March 18 that Chris Mortensen told him “the Falcons informed QB Matt Ryan last weekend that they were pursuing Deshaun Watson. The lines of communication have been kept open between Ryan and the Falcons.”

However, Ryan’s sister-in-law, Maggie Marshall Ryan disputed the report with, “Then he reported wrong…” Maggie is the sister of Ryan’s wife, Sarah Ryan, and happens to be married to Matt Ryan’s brother, Mike Ryan. Thus, the family is very close.

Sarah responded to the rumors of Watson by liking a tweet from a Falcons beat writer that read, “Whatever happens, the #Falcons don’t deserve Matt Ryan. I hope he lands on a good team and takes them to the promised land.”

In order to acquire quarterback Watson, the Falcons, with Ryan’s consent, had initially pushed back Ryan’s $7.5 million bonus due on Friday, March 18 to Tuesday. This meant that the Falcons could save some money while waiting on Watson’s decision, and give Ryan four extra days to vet his trade options.

Atlanta’s plans fell threw after Watson chose to sign a historic guarantee deal with the Cleveland Browns, which meant Ryan had a choice to make and without second-guessing, he chose a fresh start.

“Ryan never asked the Falcons for a new contract — that was not a part of the equation, per sources,” Schefter reported. “He just felt like the time had come to move on from Atlanta. Ryan signed off on a trade to Indianapolis because he felt like the Colts have a roster that’s built to win now.”

Ryan’s wife, Sarah, then favorited one right after the trade from ex-Falcons tight end Michael Palmer that read: “Falcons are so dumb. Glad @M_Ryan02 gets a fresh start to finish his career!”

Gage Also Found a New Home

Ryan wasn’t the only Falcon to find a new home this offseason.

Gage hit the jackpot by signing a three-year $30 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving him a $2.2 million raise on the final year of his rookie contract.

He joins a true contender that recently welcomed back Tom Brady out of retirement.

Brady and Gage will take on the Falcons twice, per usual, next season.

As to who will be Atlanta’s starting quarterback remains to be seen.

