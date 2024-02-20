A Trae Young Trade to the Spurs Seems Inevitable

NBA fans and analysts alike have been salivating over the prospect of Hawks guard Trae Young linking up with rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio. What began as a hypothetical trade scenario — floated by some NBA analysts — escalated to the point where the Spurs reportedly reached out to the Hawks to inquire about Young prior to the February 8 trade deadline.

According to Howard Beck of The Ringer, the Spurs called the Hawks knowing well that they intend to part with Young or Dejounte Murray, or both, during the offseason.

“It’s considered a near certainty that they will part with one, or both, this summer,” Beck wrote.

While the Hawks are on the verge of blowing up their underperforming roster, the Spurs appear set on building the franchise around Wembanyama, who needs a running mate. And Young could very well be the perfect co-star that complements Wemby’s skillset. Their pick-and-roll tandem and ability to play off each other could rival any two-man game in the league.

Former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins believes the duo could accomplish greatness.

“I think those two guys together would be unreal,” Cousins said on his “Bully Ball” podcast on February 14. “I think they’re a duo that… we probably won’t see a duo close to Shaq and Kobe, but I think those guys could be that.”

Young Can’t Stop Praising Wemby

Even Young understands the value he could bring to enhance Wemby’s skillset.

During the January 19 episode of his “From the Point” podcast, Young went as far as to suggest that Wemby has the requisite skillset to become the G.O.A.T. of basketball.

“He has all the intangibles to be the best player ever,” Young said of Wemby. “The accolades and team accolades as his career goes on is what’s gonna determine that. He definitely has the tools.”

Trae explains why Wemby has a chance to be the 'best player ever' 🔥 (via From the Point by @TheTraeYoung) pic.twitter.com/GgXBip2oc8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 17, 2024

During the 2024 NBA All-Star weekend, Young once again teased his inevitable pairing with Wemby. When asked about the kind of players Spurs should surround Wemby with, Young implied that he — with his supreme passing ability — could make life easier for the 7-foot-4 Frenchman.

“The kind of player that can help him win a championship [and] make his job easier,” Young said with a big smile. “That’s the type of player he needs.”

“The kind of player that can make life easier for him, help him win championships.” Trae Young on what type of player the Spurs need to pair with Victor Wembanyama among trade rumors 👀 Peep the smirk, he knows 😅@FanDuel pic.twitter.com/sojmTpA29Q — 𝙉𝘼𝙅 (@najeeadams_) February 17, 2024

What the Spurs Could Offer in a Trade

There’s every indication the Spurs and Hawks will revisit the Trae Young trade talks at some point in the offseason. The Spurs could build a trade package around Devonte’ Graham, Keldon Johnson, Cedi Osman and multiple first-round picks. They own three first-rounders in 2024 alone — their own, a protected 1-6 pick from the Raptors, and a 1-14 protected pick from the Hornets.

If the Hawks do plan to hit the reset button, collecting a chest of draft picks could be the best path forward — a strategy that has worked wonders for franchises such as the Celtics and Thunder.

That said, if the Hawks miraculously advance past the play-in tournament and make a deep postseason run, the Trae Young trade talk could cease to exist. As of this writing, the odds of them doing so are very slim. The Hawks currently have the 18th shortest odds (+25000) to win the NBA Championship in June.