Insider Reveals Hawks’ Dejounte Murray’s Trade Preferences

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray may have a new home when the NBA Trade Deadline comes to pass. With all the rumors swirling about, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor revealed what Murray would prefer if and when the Hawks trade him.

“From people I’ve spoken with, the Hawks are asking for two firsts in return for Murray, who would prefer to join a team with a chance to make an immediate playoff run. So far, no one has met their demands,” O’Connor wrote in a January 15 story.

O’Connor did not name any particular team that would be willing to meet both the Hawks and Murray’s preferences. With their season not going anywhere, the Hawks have put Murray on the trade market. The Hawks gave up three first-round picks for Murray in 2022, so it’s not surprising that they want similar value back for him.

Murray is averaging 21.1 points while shooting 46.9% from the field and 39.1% from three, per Basketball-Reference. On top of that, he is also averaging 4.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists a game as a guard. For any team that’s trying to win a title, Murray would be a productive addition.

Hawks May Include Others in Dejounte Murray Trade

The Athletic’s John Hollinger reported that there have been varying reports on how close the Hawks are on a Dejounte Murray trade. One of the reasons why is because they’re gauging how much value Murray and other Hawks have.

“League sources say the Hawks have had continued chatter on potential Murray deals. Some will tell you they’re getting close to the finish line, while others will say the Hawks are still on a fishing expedition to determine the trade value for him and other key players (such as Hunter and Capela),” Hollinger wrote in a January 14 story.

Hollinger explained the Hawks’ approach and how it could help their payroll long-term.

“The overly optimistic extensions for Capela (one more year left at $22.2 million) and Hunter (three years left after this one for a total of $70 million) also have handcuffed the Hawks’ team-building. Part of the appeal of trading Murray just months after he agreed to a four-year, $114 million extension is that his contract could be the bait to stuff Capela or especially Hunter into a deal.”

More financial flexibility could help the Hawks regroup since trading for Murray has not worked out the way they would have wanted.

Nets a Possible Suitor for Dejounte Murray

On the January 15 episode of “The Hoop Collective,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst delved into who has discussed Dejounte Murray with the Hawks. He added that the Brooklyn Nets are also in the mix.

“I know that the Lakers & Hawks have talked, and I know it was like, ‘Okay, check back after January 15.’ What (Adrian Wojnarowski) is saying is it’s not just the Lakers. And I know the Knicks have been tied in. I would keep an eye on the Nets.”

The Nets are intriguing as a trade partner. They currently place No. 10 in the Eastern Conference standings. They also have draft assets that they acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, and Phoenix Suns. If the Nets intend to improve from where they are now, Murray would help, and the Hawks would get desirable assets out of him.