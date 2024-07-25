Random Murder of Texas Volleyball Coach Ayden Burt Called ‘Truly Unimaginable’

Ayden Burt was a volleyball and track high school coach for the Jasper Independent School District who was “randomly” shot and killed at a rooftop bar, while in San Antonio, Texas, for a conference, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

“We are absolutely heartbroken about the tragic and senseless death of Ayden Burt early Tuesday morning,” the Texas High School Coaches Association wrote on X. “We know firsthand that she was a wonderful person and a great coach who was passionate about the work she was doing to help the young people in East Texas excel. Our convention is all about celebrating the coaching profession and bringing people together.”

The post continued, “Ayden was was having fun at an offsite networking event with her fellow coaches and what happened is truly unimaginable. To be laughing and sharing stories with her colleagues one moment and fighting for her life the next due to a mindless and heinous act is difficult to comprehend.”

On July 23, the San Antonio Police Department wrote in a statement, “On July 23rd, 2024, Ayden Burt, a 28-year-old high school coach out of Jasper ISD was in town for the Texas High School Coaches Association Conference.”

“Just after midnight, while at a local rooftop bar on the 500 block of E Crockett St. Ayden was randomly shot and killed. Our Homicide Detectives are working to bring justice to Ayden and her family; however, details are limited,” police wrote.

Ayden Burt, Who Was Remembered as a ‘Spectacular Young Coach,’ Was Shot While Sitting on a Patio, Reports Say

According to 3 News, Burt, 28, was shot and killed “early Tuesday morning while she was sitting on the patio of Smoke Skybar.” She was a track and volleyball coach, according to Fox San Antonio.

KSAT-TV reported that Burt “was sitting on the patio just after midnight with her back to the highway when she was hit by a bullet fired from the vicinity of Interstate 37.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we have learned of the passing of one of our staff members, Ayden Burt. We ask for prayers of comfort for her family, as well as her extended family, the students and staff of Jasper ISD,” Jasper Superintendent John Seybold wrote on the Jasper Independent School District’s Facebook page. Jasper is a community in Texas.

“Counselors will be available from 5:00-7:00 this evening, July 23rd, at the Jasper Junior High Gymnasium for our students, staff, and community members to help process this loss,” he continued. “Ongoing support will be available to students and staff. Ayden has been teaching in Jasper ISD since 2019, teaching English at both Jasper High School and Jasper Jr. High, also serving as a Cheer Sponsor and Coach. We ask that everyone respect the privacy of the family and staff at this time.”

Kendrick Crumbley, who went to the school, wrote on Facebook, “As you know, we lost a beautiful spirit and a spectacular young coach. We have set up a fundraiser to help her family honor her life. Thank you.”

The Jasper ISD Athletic Department is hosting the fundraiser.

Ayden Burt’s Dad, David Burt, Told a Television Station That He Is in ‘Disbelief’

Burt’s father, David Burt, told KENS 5, “She was supposed to leave Tuesday morning. So we were going to meet at the beach at Crystal Beach for the rest of the week.”

“I’m in disbelief,” David Burt said to the television station. “I’m not sure I’m fully comprehending it. You know, everywhere I walk, I see her. I’m never going to hear her voice again. I’m never going to see her smile. I’m never going to see her reaching her potential. It’s just heartbreaking.”

“She loved on her kids,” Burt said to KENS 5. “She’d set their expectations and made them rise to them. She was old school. She was not soft on her kids, but they loved for it. She had a knack for reaching the kids that nobody else could reach in forming those relationships.”

The police wrote that they need the public’s help to solve the murder.

“SAPD is asking for the public’s help for any information regarding this tragic incident,” the press release says.

“If you have any information regarding this murder, please contact our SAPD Homicide unit at 210-207-7635. Any information provided may help solve this case,” it says.