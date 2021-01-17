Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily Is Co-Star of Progressive Commercials

If you are watching a football game, chances are you will see Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily Mayfield thanks to their popular commercials with Progressive. The ads frequently air during games even when Baker is not leading the Browns on the football field.

The basis for the series of commercials is the couple treating FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland as their actual home with variations including Baker mowing the field or the couple preparing dinner for a group of friends. When the ad campaign was first released, Emily posted a photo from one of the shoots along with a slight dig at Baker.

“I live with the guy, now I have to work with him?” Emily joked on Instagram. “Just kidding… Love you babe!#ProgressivePartner #AtHomeWithBaker”

Emily posted another clip on Instagram featuring Baker attempting to cook dinner using one of the concession stands.

“@BakerMayfield, since when are crescent rolls an appetizer? 🤔 #Sponsored @Progressive #AtHomeWithBaker,” Emily said in the post.

Progressive Put Baker Through a ‘Brutal 2-Hour Combine’ of Questions Before Hiring the Couple

BTS with Baker and Emily Mayfield Season 2 | Progressive ExclusiveHomeowners Baker and Emily Mayfield sit down for a behind-the-scenes look at how Bobby, and basil, make a house a home. Want more? Click to Subscribe: https://pgrs.in/SubscribeNow GET A FREE QUOTE Get coverage downfield, and just about everywhere else: http://pgrs.in/QuoteNow-Home-Baker2BTS LOOKING FOR PROGRESSIVE MERCHANDISE? Get your official merchandise: http://pgrs.in/PGRMerch WANT TO SEE MORE GREAT VIDEOS?… 2020-09-02T13:03:14Z

If you are wondering why you are seeing the Progressive commercials so frequently, it is because they are working, and football fans can expect more of the Mayfields as the Super Bowl gets closer. Progressive chief marketing officer Jeff Charney admitted that Baker earned the role after going through a “brutal two-hour combine” of questions.

“We were trying to test him to see if he could be improvisational,” Charney told CNBC. “We wanted to make sure he fit our brand and had the right improv skills and would be himself.”

The Browns’ success on the field has not hurt either as Baker led the team to the playoffs. When Baker throws a touchdown pass, Progressive sees a spike in searches for insurance policies.

“They do better,” Charney added. “He’ll [Mayfield] score a touchdown or throw a touchdown pass, and at the break, we try to get that pod.”

Baker to Emily: ‘You Are Always There to Support Me & I am So Grateful for That’

The couple frequently posts heartfelt messages to each other on social media. Last summer, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary, and Baker took to Instagram to pen a sweet note to Emily. The Browns quarterback noted he “can’t wait to laugh and dance with you on this adventure for all the years to come!”

“Happy 1st Anniversary to my lovely wife @emilywmayfield,” Baker said on Instagram. “Throughout all the ups and downs…. you are always there to support me and I am so grateful for that, and to be a part of your life. Can’t wait to laugh and dance with you on this adventure for all the years to come!”

As for Emily, she is locked in on the Browns’ playoff run. Emily posted a congratulatory Instagram message after Baker helped the Browns end a more than two-decade drought without a playoff victory.

“Against all odds…. onto the next one!” Emily noted. “So proud of the @clevelandbrowns and @bakermayfield 🧡”

