Aaron Donald Praises Ravens’ Breakout Starter

When Aaron Donald speaks about defensive tackles it pays to listen. The nine-time Pro Bowler for the Los Angeles Rams is among the greatest to ever play the position, so it means a lot when Donald singles out Baltimore Ravens’ breakout starter Justin Madubuike for special praise.

Donald had some complimentary words for Madubuike after the Ravens beat the Rams 37-31 in overtime in Week 14. The seven-time first team All-Pro credited Madubuike with “having a good year, a productive year, getting after the quarterback. He had a good game, had a lot of tackles, made some sacks so he did his part,” per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Madubuike merits the praise during a banner campaign that’s seen the 2020 third-round draft pick log a career-high 11 sacks. As Donald put it, Madubuike’s “grown into a nice young defensive tackle starting to come into his own. So hopefully he keeps doing it, keeps having more success.”

Achieving more success will require getting near Donald-type numbers. That won’t be easy since Donald has six seasons with double-digit sacks during his prolific career.

Madubuike is nowhere close to that level of consistency, but he is nearing a share of a worthy NFL record among pass rushers.

Justin Madubuike Close to Tying Notable Record

He’s recorded sacks in all but two games this season, but Madubuike’s next quarterback takedown will be the most significant of his young career. Hensley noted how “if Madubuike records a sack against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday night (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), he will extend his streak to 11 games with at least a half-sack. That would tie the league’s single-season mark that is shared by Chris Jones (2018) and Trey Hendrickson (2021), according to ESPN Stats & Information.”

Making splash plays each week is the hallmark of the league’s most dominant defensive players. Madubuike is moving into that bracket thanks to contributions like this sack against veteran signal-caller Matthew Stafford and the Rams.

.@JustinMadubuike keeps it rolling 🔥 Tune in on FOX! pic.twitter.com/omNmnXC1PH — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 10, 2023

Sacks are just one part of the equation for an elite pass-rusher. Madubuike is also creating havoc by generating 28 pressures, 13 QB knockdowns and three hurries, per Pro Football Reference.

He’s invading the pass pocket on a regular basis because Madubuike shares more than one similarity with Donald.

Aaron Donald Traits Helping Justin Madubuike Succeed

Learning from the best is a smart way for any player to improve his game. Madubuike applied that lesson when he spent four days training with Donald in 2021, according to Hensley.

Those four days yielded some direct advice from Donald: “You need to push yourself.”

He’s working harder, but as Hensley pointed out, “at 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, Madubuike has always had a similar body type as Donald (6-1, 280). He has the ability to rush quarterbacks with power and speed like Donald. This year, Madubuike has added a Donald-like drive that has put him on brink of an NFL record.”

Splitting gaps with quickness and leverage defines Donald’s game. Madubuike is doing the same, but he hasn’t quite reached the level where he attracts the amount of attention No. 99 receives each week.

Facing double and even triple teams is a common occurrence for Donald. The 32-year-old drew a crowd all day at M&T Bank Stadium, per highlights from Fox News’ Armando Salguero.

The Ravens have correctly decided that Aaron Donald is great and requires much attention pic.twitter.com/yyJ06Fax4n — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) December 10, 2023

Once Madubuike reaches must double status the Ravens will have a truly special player. One who will command a hefty contract on the 2024 free-agency market.

Standout defensive tackles cost a premium in today’s NFL. Donald earns the highest average salary at his position, per Spotrac.com, but Quinnen Williams and Daron Payne are better templates for Madubuike’s potential next deal.

The New York Jets gave Williams a four-year contract worth $96 million in the offseason. Payne got $90 million over four years from the Washington Commanders.

Paying these kind of terms won’t sting the Ravens if Madubuike continues justifying Donald’s praise.