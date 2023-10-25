Aaron Rodgers Names Subtle Change Making Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Better

Aaron Rodgers knows Lamar Jackson has always been a talent, but there’s one subtle change making a difference in 2023. This change is helping Jackson play at a level the Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback hasn’t reached since his NFL MVP season in 2019.

Speaking during an umpteenth appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers said, “Every year you gain a little bit of experience, and for him, I think it’s more comfort in the pocket.”

"I've been a fan of Lamar Jackson since he was in college.. He's possibly the fastest guy on the field every game and he throws it all over the place"@AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/6VjRmPwU4g — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 24, 2023

Injured New York Jets’ signal-caller Rodgers went on to single out one particular play from Week 7’s win over the Detroit Lions that showed Jackson more at ease in the pocket: “I love this play, and I saw it yesterday, him just staying in the pocket. You got Tracy Walker coming unblocked, basically there, and he (Jackson) just throws a beautiful ball, over the top there of the defender and hangs in there. That’s a really nice play.”

Jackson is hanging in the pocket more this season thanks in large part to coordinator Todd Monken taking over the offense. Monken’s calling a more expansive scheme, while Jackson is also benefiting from an improved supporting cast led by receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Zay Flowers.

The combination has Jackson nearing MVP form.

Lamar Jackson Thriving With New System, Targets

Jackson’s improvement reached an early peak with three touchdown passes and 357 yards against the Lions. Those numbers were enough to earn Jackson AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

The 155.8 passer rating Jackson posted also set him apart from every other quarterback in the league since 2019, per Pro Football Focus.

Lamar Jackson: 4 games with a passer rating of 150+ since 2019 No other QB has more than 2 pic.twitter.com/VClm0StfQb — PFF (@PFF) October 25, 2023

Part of the reason Jackson is more accurate stems from having better players catch his passes. Beckham is a Super Bowl winner who can still beat defenses at every level when healthy, while Flowers is proving a demon after the catch.

The 22nd player selected in the 2023 NFL draft has amassed 182 of his 442 receiving yards once he’s gotten the ball in his hands, per Pro Football Reference. Jackson and Flowers have a rapport, but Baltimore’s QB1 is also benefiting from a more vertical passing system.

Specifically, No. 8 has become prolific on throws of 10-plus yards, according to numbers from PFF BAL Ravens.

Lamar Jackson on 10+ yard throws this season: 41/68

837 yards

4 TDs / 0 INTs

123.2 passer rating 🚀 pic.twitter.com/i9rQWK45Th — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) October 25, 2023

New concepts and new receivers are helping Jackson, but he’s still also freelancing his way to more than a few big plays.

Lamar Jackson’s Proving Prolific in and Out of the Pocket

Rodgers’ observation about Jackson appearing more at home in the pocket holds true for some plays. Like this connection with All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews against the Lions, highlighted by Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink.

This throw is a great example of Lamar Jackson's exceptional pure arm talent. Pressure in his face, can't get his base right, still whips this pass 26.5 yards for a completion. pic.twitter.com/WCzKQlq1Bi — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) October 24, 2023

Throws like this one show a quarterback better equipped to stay on his spot amid the pass rush and still deliver the right throw. That hasn’t always been the case for Jackson, whose mobility has often defined both his positives and limitations as a QB in the eyes of many critics.

Monken’s challenge is to refine Jackson’s game without completely negating the off-script flair that makes the player special. It’s why it’s a good sign “Jackson’s 298 yards passing outside the pocket rank only behind Josh Allen (314) and Patrick Mahomes (313). When outside the pocket, he’s thrown four touchdowns and no interceptions for an astounding 11.5 yards per attempt,” per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

The Ravens are getting the best of both worlds from Jackson so far this season. A calm and clinical passer able to operate a traditional pro offense, as well as a dynamic freelancer whose wizardry can undermine every defense at any moment.

That combination already has Jackson in the thick of the MVP race. He’s listed as fourth by oddsmakers tracking the main candidates for the award, according to Larry Holder of The Athletic.

As The Ringer’s Ben Solak put it, “Jackson is just playing better football than everyone else.”

It’s hard to argue with Solak or Rodgers.