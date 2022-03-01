Fan-Favorite ‘Lockdown Corner’ Listed as ‘Dream Draft Target’ for Ravens

After getting torched by the eventual AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals twice in 2021, the Baltimore Ravens may be looking to add a top cornerback prospect in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft as an answer to Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja’Marr Chase.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay listed Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner as the Ravens’ “Dream Draft Target” with the 14th overall selection in April’s draft.

“Ahmad Gardner is a great pickup for the club due to his mix of size, skill and athleticism,” wrote Kay on February 24, echoing the calls of many fans who want Gardner to be a Raven in 2022, though his popular nickname certainly lends to the hype.

Gardner’s production, though it didn’t come in a Power Five conference, was unparalleled in college football from 2019 to 2021. Despite starting since he was a freshman, “Sauce” didn’t allow a single touchdown in his entire college career, playing more than 1,000 coverage snaps, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

“The Cincinnati product is excellent in coverage, excelling in both man and zone schemes,” continued Gardner, “He’s smooth and quick while still standing a towering 6’3″, a stature that allows him to go toe-to-toe with any opposing wideout.”

With All-Pro cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey both coming off season-ending injuries – and rumors swirling about the futures of Peters and starting slot corner Tavon Young in Baltimore – drafting a high-caliber cornerback like Gardner would help the Ravens rebuild their secondary depth.

Kay agrees, concluding, “The selection would make the Ravens secondary one of the league’s best when healthy,” which has been a point of emphasis for Baltimore’s personnel decisions in the past.

Other Analysts Back Gardner to Baltimore

This isn’t the first time that Gardner has been featured as a potential future Raven, as Pro Football Focus’s Austin Gayle mocked the former Bearcat to Baltimore in a February 21 mock draft.

“A physical, uber-talented cover corner, Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner had one of the most impressive seasons we’ve ever seen for a college cornerback,” wrote Gayle, “He played 448 coverage snaps and allowed receptions on just 17-of-36 targets for 117 yards and zero touchdowns.”

Gayle even tweeted that Gardner in Baltimore was one of his “favorite landing spots” in that mock draft, which also featured the Ravens taking USC edge rusher Drake Jackson in the second round.

Sauce Gardner to the Ravens? 👀 pic.twitter.com/J9iBp3reQr — PFF (@PFF) February 28, 2022

Gardner is commonly thought to be a top 10 prospect, but some scouts – like Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network and Danny Kelly of The Ringer – even think he’s the best cornerback in the draft.

Jeremiah ranked the 21-year-old as the draft’s fourth-best prospect, raving about his physicality and natural movement skills. Gardner also came in at no. 7 on Kelly’s draft board, with an emphasis on his pro-ready frame and technique.

Gardner Brings Elite Length, Press Skills

At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Gardner brings excellent length to the cornerback position, though he’s still extremely fluid in coverage. He’s a press specialist due to his long arms and physicality at the line of scrimmage, though the Cincinnati standout knows how to disrupt receivers at the catch point as well.

Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/Jb3ejOGpZ3 — Tamago (@mliteplz) February 21, 2022

It’s still plenty early in the draft process, so despite Gardner’s obvious talent, he could still be available to the Ravens when they’re on the clock with the 14th pick. While building the trenches might be an offseason priority for Baltimore, they might not be able to pass up on Gardner or LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr., the draft’s consensus top two cornerbacks.

Owweee Sauce Gardner. Good feet, hands and hips. Moves very well at 6'3" 200. Very fluid. pic.twitter.com/iewTQ78ylA — CROCK-MAN⚡️ (@eric_crocker) February 22, 2022

Gardner’s elite coverage skills and physicality – especially in the press man coverage that the Ravens love – have made him a fan favorite in Baltimore.

Need Sauce Gardner in a Ravens uniform in 2022. pic.twitter.com/SdP1D91fgs — Kip Smithers (@Chughes612) December 30, 2021

Gardner’s tackling is considered the weakest part of his game – a relevant concern for the Ravens defense – though it’s not for lack of effort on his part. He’s a willing tackler who relishes laying the boom on opponents, whether that be contributing to run defense, bringing down receivers after the catch or even blitzing the quarterback.

While Gardner will face a substantial jump in competition going from the American Athletic Conference to the pros, his competitive toughness and high football I.Q. make him a potential Day 1 starter as a rookie. But if he’s able to develop his skills by cutting his teeth against the NFL’s best, Gardner could soon be an elite press-man corner who can be left on an island against any top receiver.