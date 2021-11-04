Analyst Claims Ravens ‘Would Love’ to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

After a quiet trade deadline, the Baltimore Ravens have been linked with yet another Pro Bowl wide receiver with uncertainty surrounding Odell Beckham Jr.’s future with the Cleveland Browns.

After excusing Beckham from yesterday’s practice, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told his team yesterday that Beckham “is essentially not on the team right now,” indicating that the former New York Giants wideout could be on his way out of Cleveland.

Beckham was excused from today’s practice as well, according to Jake Trotter of ESPN and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, fueling speculation that Beckham’s time as a Brown has come to an end, with some thinking he’ll stay in the AFC North.

Analysts Link Beckham to Ravens

When discussing the Browns and their frustrated wide receiver today on Fox Sports’ “First Things First,” analyst Nick Wright offered the Ravens as a potential destination for Beckham, saying Baltimore “would love him.”

Randy Moss & OBJ:

Moss 2005-06: 7.6 Tgt PG, 3.5 Rec PG, 53.7 YPG, 11 TD

OBJ 2019-21: 7.2 Tgt PG, 3.9 Rec PG, 54.7 YPG, 7 TD "Odell's dad shouldn't have Instagramed the video. But he's open a lot. CLE is afraid that he's going to be Odell again somewhere else." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/tgkFl4R8fO — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 4, 2021

Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network also suggested that Beckham could come to Baltimore, writing:

Could you imagine the feeling in Cleveland if Beckham walked out of their building and straight into Baltimore? Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman, and Sammy Watkins are a solid trio, but Beckham would add another level of dynamic playmaking to go with them. The Ravens have also had issues with Bateman’s health this year, and Watkins is injury-prone as well. However, Beckham is unlikely to want to come and be anything less than a starter. That could be a sticking point for the Ravens, especially if Beckham starts demanding targets in what is traditionally a run-first offense.

The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz also mentioned the Ravens when discussing Beckham’s next team, saying that Baltimore “could stand to add another talented receiver to the depth chart.”

These rumblings might be why the Ravens have the second-highest odds to land the star wideout, behind only the New Orleans Saints, according to Marc Bona of cleveland.com.

The Ravens still have two games against the Browns this season, so Cleveland may want to prevent Beckham from reaching their division rival.

Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal argued that the Browns should keep Beckham in Cleveland for just that reason, writing that Beckham “would be more motivated catching passes” from Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

Beckham Unlikely to Become a Raven

This is the second time in recent days that the Ravens were rumored to be interested in a star wide receiver, with Allen Robinson of the Chicago Bears being linked to Baltimore multiple times last week.

But like Robinson, Beckham wouldn’t make sense as a midseason addition to the Ravens. They simply don’t need the two-time All-Pro, especially with the baggage he would bring from Cleveland.

In seasons past, the Ravens have not gotten enough production from their wide receivers, but that is not the case this year. The passing game has been firing on all cylinders for much of the season, with three wideouts are averaging more than 50 yards per game: breakout star Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, veteran Sammy Watkins and rookie Rashod Bateman. Sophomores Devin Duvernay and James Proche have delivered in rotational roles, with Tylan Wallace and Miles Boykin providing depth and contributing on special teams.

It’s unclear where Beckham would fit in this group. Brown has emerged as a legitimate star in Baltimore this season, and the Ravens would be foolish not to give Rashod Bateman, who has converted first downs on all seven of his career catches in two games. Watkins, who returned to practice today after missing the Ravens’ last two games, has quickly developed a connection with Jackson and brings a vital veteran presence to the offense.

That would leave Beckham as the fourth receiver in Baltimore, which would likely frustrate him just as much as his lack of targets did in Cleveland.

With all of the drama surrounding Beckham’s tenure with the Browns, the Ravens, who have always prioritized cohesion in the locker room, wouldn’t want to risk upsetting the balance of their team, which has already been through a rollercoaster first half.