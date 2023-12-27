Baltimore Ravens Have Been Historically Good Against Good Teams This Season

It took 16 weeks, but the Baltimore Ravens are finally getting the respect they deserve. Following their dominant win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Ravens have established themselves as a Super Bowl threat, but maybe that should’ve happened before Week 16.

While their most recent performance was easily their biggest win of the year, the Ravens have been racking up strong wins throughout the year. In fact, according to ESPN Stats and Information, the Ravens have a 6-1 record and a +133 point differential against teams who entered their matchups with winning records.

That point differential is the 4th best in NFL history and has proven that the Ravens’ 12-3 record is the real deal.

Baltimore Ravens Have Faced A Brutal Schedule This Season

While there have been questions about the merits of some teams’ records around the league, the Ravens have absolutely earned their spot as the NFL’s top team through 16 weeks.

Their NFL-topping 12-3 record has come while facing a brutal schedule. According to ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum, the Ravens have faced the NFL’s second toughest schedule, with their opponents winning 55.8% of their games.

Those opponents have included 3 teams that are currently leading their divisions. The Ravens have beat every one of the 49ers, Detroit Lions, and Jacksonville Jaguars by double digits. That includes a 32-point win over the Lions.

They have also had to play 5 games against opponents in their division, which is the only division in football where every team is currently above .500.

Things don’t get any easier the rest of the way for the Ravens as they have games remaining against the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who both currently have winning records.

The Most Impressive Win Of The Year

Over the course of the NFL season, there have been a few wins that made a real statement to the rest of the league. In Week 3, the Texans went into Jacksonville and showed that CJ Stroud would have them competing this season.

The 49ers demolished the Eagles in Philadelphia to turn themselves into Super Bowl favorites in Week 13. Two weeks later, the Buffalo Bills became “the team nobody wants to play in the playoffs” when they dominated the Dallas Cowboys.

Still, none of those was as impressive as what the Ravens did to the 49ers on Christmas Day.

Heading into the matchup between the top teams from each conference, the hype behind the 49ers had reached its peak.

The Ravens were widely being counted out in the matchup and the 9ers were being touted as clear Super Bowl favorites while Brock Purdy was a heavy favorite to win the NFL MVP.

The Ravens then proceeded to head to Santa Clara and intercept 4 passes from the MVP favorite while Lamar Jackson shredded the 49ers defense. In the aftermath of the game, the MVP odds have completely shifted and it is now Jackson who is a sizable favorite to take home the award.

The Ravens have been great against good teams all season long and they saved their best performance of the year for their toughest test.