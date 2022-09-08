Bold Predictions for Ravens 2022 Rookie Class

The Baltimore Ravens drafted a whopping 11 players in this year’s draft and all but one made the final 53-man roster but thanks to undrafted linebacker Josh Ross, 11 still made the cut. If this year’s crop performs above expectation, the team could go further than they have in a decade since their last Superbowl run in 2012.

With that in mind, here are some bold predictions for first-year pros on the active roster and some optimistic outcomes for the handful on the practice squad

DB Kyle Hamilton

The former member of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish who was selected No. 14 overall wasn’t listed as a starter on the Week 1 depth chart and he may not register a single start all season barring an injury to either Chuck Clark or Marcus Williams. However, he will still see the field early and often as the Ravens will likely lead the league in deploying multiple safeties. Hamilton will be utilized in a multitude of ways as a tight end neutralizer, dime linebacker, blitzer, and overall defensive chess piece. He has the potential to have the same transformative power on the Ravens’ defense that Micah Parsons had for the Cowboys which means could be a strong contender to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award by end of the season as well.

First fumble recovery for @kyledhamilton_ ❗️❗️ Tune in on WBAL! pic.twitter.com/fw1XW656EG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 11, 2022

Stat projection: 55 total tackles including five for loss, 2.5 sacks, three interceptions, 10 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two defensive touchdowns.

OL Tyler Linderbaum

The former Iowa Hawkeye who was selected No. 25 overall with the second of the Ravens’ two first-round picks is the third new starting center in as many years but will be the last for a while as the anchor in the middle of the starting offensive line for the foreseeable future. He will have the opportunity to block for one of the most run-centric offenses in the league and can help diversify their rushing attack as well as their screen game with the way he can get out in space as a lead blocker.

.@Ravens @TLinderbaum made his rookie debut; enough to glimpse what all the fuss was about. Your offense starts with the snap and the center! #ravensflock #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/XmC59g2oL3 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 28, 2022

Stat projection: 16 starts, All-Rookie team, and first career Pro Bowl.

OLB David Ojabo

The former Michigan Wolverine is expected to miss at least half of his rookie season as he recovers from a torn Achilles he suffered in March. His injury caused him to fall to the second round where he was selected at No. 45 overall and reunited him with college with his college defensive coordinator in Mike Macdonald who is now serving in the same role with the Ravens. The generational edge talent will give a razor-thin outside linebacker depth chart some extra juice down the stretch as the team makes a push for the postseason. Ojabo will most likely serve as a situational pass rusher upon his return and come on the field in obvious passing situations and sub-packages.

Stat projection: 20 total tackles including four for loss, five sacks, 10 quarterback hits, 12 pressures two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and three pass deflections.

DT Travis Jones

The former UConn Huskie might miss the first couple of weeks of the regular season as he recovers from hyperextension in his knee but when he returns, Jones will likely pick up where he left off. The 6-foot-5 and 333-pound defensive tackle was virtually unblockable in the preseason before suffering his minor injury with the way he consistently disrupted plays in the backfield and at the line of scrimmage and relentlessly pressured opposing quarterbacks by collapsing the pocket up the middle. He has the potential to establish himself as one of the best ascending young defensive linemen in the league as a rookie and could be a dark horse candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year if he gets close to recording double-digit sacks.

These four clips show exactly why so many were ecstatic when Travis Jones fell to the Ravens in the third round pic.twitter.com/o4L88ZOzdC — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) August 14, 2022

Stat projection: 35 total tackles including six for a loss, 6.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, 18 pressures, two forced fumbles, and four pass deflections.

OT Daniel Faalele

The former Minnesota Golden Gopher was the first of the Ravens’ six selections in the fourth round at No. 110 overall. He is a mountain of a man that came to the team extremely raw out of college and has already made impressive strides in both his technique and conditioning. While the Ravens have stalwart and durable ninth-year veteran Morgan Moses listed as their starting right tackle to begin the season if Faalele keeps “coming along by leaps and bounds”, he could push for a starting job as the bookend opposite First-Team All-Pro Ronnie Stanley after the team’s bye in Week 10.

Ravens RT Daniel Faalele washed out his guy on this run, too. pic.twitter.com/46q02VlXMh — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 11, 2022

Stat projection: Eight starts and three rushing touchdowns.

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

The former member of the Alabama Crimson Tide who the Ravens selected at No. 119 overall missed the entire preseason with a couple of different injuries but is expected to be available to start the season. He is currently listed as the third-string behind Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Fuller at one of the starting outside cornerback spots. While usurping Humphrey as a starter barring injury, once he gets a few games under his belt, Armour-Davis could leapfrog Fuller in the pecking order and earn some more snaps in a regular rotation.

Stat projection: 30 total tackles, six pass deflections, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

TE Charlie Kolar

The former Iowa State Cyclone who was taken with the 128 overall selection is starting the season on injured reserve but will return once he recovers from sports hernia surgery. Upon his return, the 6-foot-6 pass catcher will provide Jackson with another big-bodied target to attack opposing defenses down the seam and create mismatches with undersized defensive backs and slower linebackers all over the field but especially in the red zone. While he won’t see the field as often as Likely or either of the veterans, Kolar could still have an impact and will most likely take Josh Oliver’s roster spot once he’s healthy whether the team decides to trade or release the fourth-year pro.

Stat projection: 18 catches, 212 receiving yards, five touchdowns, and 11.7 yards per catch.

P Jordan Stout

The former Penn State Nittany Lion was the first punter taken in this year’s draft when the Ravens selected him at No. 130 overall in the fourth round joining Linderbaum as the only rookies slated to start the season. Stout is taking over and being coached by Sam Koch who retired this offseason after being one of the stalwarts at the position and a staple in the Ravens’ special teams for nearly two decades. He is coming off a sensational showing in the preseason where punted a total of seven times in two preseason games with an average net of 49.28 yards in the first and 51.3 in the second. Four of his punts were downed inside the opposing team’s 20-yard line including two inside the five-yard line. He could very well earn First-Team All-Pro honors as a rookie and establish himself as one of the best punters and holders in the league in short order.

Jordan stout with the casual 5.1+ Hang time punt

smooth transition in the punting department. pic.twitter.com/mHTDaziJzd — Isaac_Punts (@IsaacPunts) August 11, 2022

Stat projection: 51 yards per punt, long of 65, and 30 inside downed inside the 20-yard line.

TE Isaiah Likely

The former Coastal Carolina Chanticlear was the second player at his position that the team took in the fourth round at No. 139 overall and has been the most impressive member of the rookie class by far. He consistently made big plays and showed off a natural feel of the passing game throughout training camp and the preseason and is poised to have a featured role in the offense this season. Likely will see the field early and often as a rookie and will make form quite the dynamic duo with First-Team All-Pro Mark Andrews.

Stat projection: 45 receptions, 575 receiving yards, six touchdowns, 12.7 yards per catch, 11 yards per target, and All-Rookie Team selection.

DB Damarion ‘Pepe’ Williams

The Ravens said goodbye to Tavon Young this offseason and found a great playmaking replacement for him at nickel corner when they selected the former University of Houston Cougar in the fourth round at No. 141 overall. He looked good in two preseason games and showed great instincts in zone coverage, ball skills, open-field tackling, and plastered pass catchers in man coverage. He will be a weapon in the slot that will always be around the ball and allow Humphrey to stay on the outside.

Stat projection: 44 total tackles including three for loss, three interceptions, seven pass breakups, 1.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.

ILB Josh Ross

The former Michigan Wolverine has the potential to be the next gem in a long line of undrafted inside linebackers to make a name for themselves with the Ravens. In his one-year stint as a play caller in college, Ross was field general and starting MIKE for first-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. While a safety will likely continue to wear the green dot in the Ravens’ defense, by the end or even midway through the season, the rookie could climb the depth chart and supplant veteran Josh Bynes as the starting MIKE by showing out on special teams and earning more snaps on defense.

How to Make an NFL Team as an Undrafted Free Agent: Presented by Josh Ross. Step 1: perfectly diagnose screens, inside runs, play action, bootlegs, underneath route concepts. Step 2: go hit, hard, and make tackles. Step 3: make the team. TOO FITTING his LB coach is Zach Orr. pic.twitter.com/akePDnhk9H — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) August 24, 2022

Stat projection: 65 tackles including six for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, four pass breakups, one interception, 1.5 sacks, and three quarterback hits.

Practice Squad