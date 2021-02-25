Insider Hints Ravens Could Look At Big Position Switch With Key Lineman

The Baltimore Ravens could see some roster turnover in multiple different spots this offseason, and one spot that could see a great deal of change is the offensive line.

Last season, the Ravens were fairly inconsistent along the offensive front, and this offseason, they could be expected to see some major shakeups moving forward designed to help get them going. One of the moves could be shifting a fixture up front to a brand new position.

According to CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora, the Ravens are exploring a move with guard Bradley Bozeman that would move him to center. It’s not a position that isn’t natural for the offensive lineman given he played there in college, but it would be a shift from what he has done in the pros so far.

La Canfora wrote:

“Left guard Bradley Bozeman performed at a very high level last season, turning in some of the best grades of any Ravens lineman and getting high marks from the likes of PFF. His ability to pull and block downfield as well as pass protect make him exceedingly valuable, especially as the Ravens look to fill other holes on that line. They also badly need a center – Bozeman played center at Alabama and the coaches have discussed a position switch with him at times – and tying up Bozeman long-term will look even better when the cap starts jumping again. He and his wife, Nikki, have also become fixtures in the community with their tireless charity work, including a Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination. An extension should be a priority… “

It feels likely the Ravens will want to keep Bozeman in the mix, and if they do, he could switch back to his college position for the future. Whether or not that works remains to be seen, but it seems as if that is something firmly on the table for 2021.

Bradley Bozeman Stats

Bozeman cracked the NFL as a sixth-round pick in 2018 out of Alabama, and has become a solid contributor for the Ravens along the way the last few seasons. He’s played in 46 career games with 33 starts, and has been a solid player for the team. Off the field, Bozeman has been a hit as well, with his foundation earning him a look as the Ravens’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for 2020.

Ravens Line Could See Major Changes

The Ravens figure to see some big time shakeups this offseason along their offensive front, and moving Bozeman might only be the start for the team. Orlando Brown Jr. could be moved in a trade, and the team might also be compelled to let a former key member of the line walk in center . The Ravens struggled in the trenches last season more than in 2019, and had some key departures to address such as the retirement of Marshal Yanda. The team drafted Tyre Phillips in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he had some growing pains last season as a rookie, which was to be expected. This coming season, the Ravens know they have to find a way to get more consistent up front in order to help not only Lamar Jackson, but their ground game as well.

Will moving Bozeman help the Ravens do this? That remains to be seen, but it’s clear that it’s something which could be on the horizon for the team this offseason.

