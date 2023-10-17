Ravens Trade Proposals Land 2-Time Pro Bowl Pass Rusher

The NFL trade deadline is just two weeks away, and to be sure, the chatter around the league is picking up. There is no shortage of Ravens trade proposals out there, not surprising for a team with Super Bowl hopes, but two outlets have pegged Carolina star pass-rusher Brian Burns to the Ravens in a blockbuster.

At Pro Football Focus, the cost for Brian Burns in a Ravens trade proposal: A second-round pick in 2023, which PFF projects Carolina using on defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo from LSU.

That could be a too-generous deal for the Ravens. The Panthers, after all, were offered two first-round picks and a second-rounder from the Rams for Burns last year, but turned them down. The price has come down on Burns given that he is in the final year of his contract and the two sides were not able to work out an extension. But one second-rounder would be a bargain.

Writing about Burns, PFF notes, “Burns is playing on his $16.012 million fifth-year option for the winless Panthers, and we imagine he wouldn’t mind a change of scenery.

“It also makes sense for Carolina to recoup draft capital following the trade-up for quarterback Bryce Young, as they’re currently without a 2024 first-round or a 2025 second-round pick. They could get both of those back in a move, though the package of two firsts and a second is probably off the table.”

More D Firepower Key to Ravens Trade Proposal

Certainly, a Ravens trade proposal for Burns would hinge on adding more firepower to a unit that is second in yards allowed (1,565) and fourth in points allowed (91) would create an even more fearsome defense in Baltimore.

At CBS Sports, a Brian Burns-Ravens proposal also hit the wire. The proposed cost there was a first-rounder and a third-rounder this year. While the Baltimore pass rush has been productive this year, with a league-high 24 sacks, the big concern is health.

At the site, writer Cody Benjamin noted:

“Baltimore’s homegrown pass rushers have struggled to stay healthy, and the Ravens could use a jolt as they try to keep hold of the tight AFC North. They’re also unafraid to make an in-season splash (see: Roquan Smith). Burns is valued in Carolina, but without a long-term deal, his ability to net premium picks could be vital; the Panthers don’t currently own a 2024 first-rounder. This deal would of course be dependent on Baltimore immediately inking Burns to a new contract.”

Ravens Loaded up on Defense

The Ravens would be loaded with pass rushers if Burns were to join the mix.

Already, they’ve got Jadaveon Clowney, who has three sacks, on one edge, and are set to get back Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo, possibly this week. They signed 32-year-old Kyle Van Noy to help fill their injury gaps. He was productive in his Week 6 start in the win over the Titans, logging a sack and a pass defended.

"I feel like I've been BALLIN off the couch.. Yesterday was an awesome moment for me and my family" ~ @KVN_03 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/hJGip8VCP6 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 16, 2023

“I’m trying to put on for the older guys that kind of get washed out of the NFL,” Van Noy said on the “Pat McAfee Show,” “where GMs want to go younger and they think that’s the way, but I’m trying to prove to people that are in these roles and coaches that kind of looked over me, I think you all need to pay attention to some of these older guys. They still got it.”