Ravens Bring Back Veteran CB, a Former Starter for Raiders, Panthers

In a roster move that was not at all unexpected, the Baltimore Ravens signed cornerback Daryl Worley on Monday. The seventh-year vet was one of three corners that the team worked out on Sunday.

Worley, 27, is a 2016 third-round pick of the Carolina Panthers who was with the Ravens during the latter portion of last season, having originally signed to the team’s practice squad on December 21, 2021. He went on to play in one game — Baltimore’s 41-21 loss at Cincinnati — a contest in which he played 83% of the defensive snaps and was credited with five tackles, as per the team’s official website.

The Ravens are Worley’s sixth NFL team, having previously played for the Panthers (2016-17), Raiders (2018-19, 2020), Bills (2020), Cowboys (2020) and Lions (2021).

To date he has appeared in 70 career games (with 54 starts) and has recorded 272 tackles (216 solo), including 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, five interceptions and 37 passes defensed, according to Pro Football Reference.

The Ravens have been in need of reinforcements at the position with starter Marcus Peters still on the PUP list and second-stringer Brandon Stephens sidelined with a soft-tissue injury.

In a corresponding move, the Ravens placed outside linebacker Vince Biegel (torn Achilles) on the Reserve/Injured list to make room for Worley on the 90-man roster.

J.K. Dobbins Comes Off the PUP List

In other injury-related news, running back J.K. Dobbins was removed from the PUP list on August 8, and he returns to practice for the first time since suffering a torn ACL on August 28, 2021.

Dobbins appeared in 15 games as a rookie in 2020, rushing the ball 134 times for 805 yards and nine touchdowns, an average of 6.0 yards per carry. The former second-round pick (Ohio State) also caught 18 passes for 120 yards.

He joins a running back room that includes Mike Davis, Justice Hill, Corey Clement, sixth-round pick Tyler Badie and Nate McCrary. Fellow running back Gus Edwards (who suffered a torn ACL in September 2021) remains on the PUP list and his “availability is in question for the Sept. 11 season-opener against the Jets,” as per Clifton Brown of the team’s official website.

Rookie Tyler Linderbaum Has ‘Recurrence’ of Lisfranc Injury

Meanwhile, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofolo reported on Monday that Ravens first-round pick Tyler Linderbaum has suffered a “recurrence” of a Lisfranc injury that he had in college at Iowa.

From Inside Training Camp: #Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum had a reoccurrence of a Lisfranc injury, suffering a sprain not a rupture, per me and @MikeGarafolo. More tests are coming. pic.twitter.com/1yL8m9koF4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 8, 2022

The good news is that it’s a sprain not a rupture and he could be back in “one to two weeks,” per Garofolo.

That means the rookie won’t be available for the preseason opener on Thursday evening against the Tennessee Titans.

“Perhaps he makes an appearance in their second preseason game…. They are still hopeful that they can manage this thing and he can work his way through it,” added Garafolo.

Linderbaum has been described as a potential “game-changer in the middle.” On the other hand, at least one NFL analyst warned the Ravens away from drafting him, advice that was obviously ignored, as Baltimore selected Linderbaum No. 25 overall in the 2020 Draft.



