Cardinals Poach Quarterback Off Ravens Practice Squad: Report

The Arizona Cardinals are signing quarterback Trace McSorley off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad, this according to Adam Schefter, senior NFL insider for ESPN. The move comes less than 24 hours after McSorley reverted to the Ravens’ practice squad, having been elevated to the active roster to serve as a backup to Tyler Huntley for Sunday’s 16-13 win over the Chicago Bears. Per league rules, McSorley must remain on Arizona’s 53-man roster for at least three games.

McSorley is a Former Sixth-Round Pick

The move ends Trace McSorley’s tenure in Baltimore, which lasted two-and-a-half seasons. The 26-year-old signal caller—6 feet tall and 202 pounds—was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Penn State (No. 197 overall) and made the team’s 53-man roster as a rookie. But as noted by Pro Football Reference, he appeared in only three games and played just 21 snaps in his Ravens career, completing three of 10 passes for 90 yards and one touchdown while rushing six times for 18 yards.

In the wake of the news, McSorley sent a tweet thanking the Ravens organization for “the opportunity they gave me to realize a childhood dream.”

He went on to say that he “couldn’t be more excited” for the new opportunity with the Cardinals, who are 9-2 and hold a two game lead in the NFC West, well on their way to becoming the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

That being said I couldn’t be more excited for this new opportunity with the @AZCardinals. Ready to get to work and keep this train moving forward. LETS GO!! #RedSea — Trace McSorley (@McSorley_IX) November 22, 2021

In the near term, McSorley figures to back up Arizona’s second-string quarterback, Colt McCoy, who has now started three consecutive games with starter Kyler Murray out with a sprained ankle. To make room for McSorley, the Cardinals released third-string quarterback Chris Streveler, this news coming via John Gambadoro, of 98.7 FM in Phoenix.

Quarterback Chris Streveler has been cut by the Arizona Cardinals — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) November 22, 2021

Baltimore’s QB Situation Entering Week 12

With McSorley on the way out the door, expect the Ravens to add a new quarterback to the practice squad to serve as depth behind league MVP-candidate Lamar Jackson and second-stringer Tyler Huntley, who was lauded for his performance against the Bears, which happened to be his first NFL start.

Meanwhile, Jackson appears to be on the mend, this according to head coach John Harbaugh, who was asked about his quarterback’s health during his press conference on Monday.

“He felt good today,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t know how good. But he was feeling much better today, from what I was told. I haven’t seen him.”

"He was feeling much better today from what I was told." Coach Harbaugh on QB Lamar Jackson. pic.twitter.com/32aAtKR6Rp — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 22, 2021

Jackson missed the Bears game with an unspecified illness. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, “It’s not COVID (and) it’s not the flu. But it is serious enough to make him feel horrible….”

The #Ravens and their medical staff have tested Lamar Jackson. It’s not COVID. But the exact virus hasn’t been identified yet. It’s not the flu. But it is serious enough to make him feel horrible. He’s just not well enough to go. https://t.co/gJayep60kC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2021

Certainly, the Ravens hope Jackson gets back to full strength ASAP, as Baltimore plays the Cleveland Browns twice in the next three weeks, with a game at Pittsburgh in between.

Thus far in 2021, Jackson has completed 199 of 309 passes (64.4%) for 2,447 yards with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has also carried the ball 106 times for 639 yards and two touchdowns, an average of six yards per carry.



