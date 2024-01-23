Two Ravens Coaches Get Second Interviews for Falcons Head Coach Opening

The Baltimore Ravens are still in the midst of a push for a Super Bowl, but they already have to start wondering how many changes they’ll face during the offseason.

Interview requests have already been rolling in for their coaches since other team’s seasons began to come to an end.

Now a couple of those coaches have gotten themselves second interviews with the same team for their vacant head coaching position.

According to NFL insider Ian Rappoport, the Atlanta Falcons are bringing back Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver for second interviews to be the team’s head coach.

https://x.com/RapSheet/status/1749527162439246061?s=20

Macdonald and Weaver are just two of the many members of the Ravens who have gotten interviews recently.

Interviews Rolling in for the Ravens

Macdonald and Weaver are far from the only members of the Ravens that have been getting attention in the month of January.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken has been interviewed by the Chargers and Panthers for their head coaching jobs.

The Giants interviewed secondary coach Dennard Wilson for their defensive coordinator job.

Pass game coordinator Chris Hewitt was interviewed by the Jaguars.

The front office has gotten some attention too.

VP of Football Administration Nick Matteo had an interview of his own in Carolina.

Director of Player Personnel Joe Horitz also received an interview with the Chargers.

The interviews with the Falcons also aren’t all for Macdonald or Weaver.

Weaver also got an interview request from the Commanders.

Macdonald has gotten a steady stream of requests. The standout defensive coordinator has already gotten requests from the Commanders, Chargers, Titans, and Panthers on top of the two with the Falcons.

With so many coaches and front office members getting interviews around the league, it would be very surprising for the organization to be able to keep the full staff once the season ends.

The Downside of Being a Good Football Team

You would think that being an NFL team seemingly on their way to the Super Bowl would come with nothing but positives.

Unfortunately, that isn’t the case.

When teams become elite, other teams start to want what they have and it becomes difficult to hold onto the pieces that made them great.

Just ask the Eagles.

In 2022, they were dominant. They only lost one game during the regular season whenJalen Hurts was healthy and then cruised to the Super Bowl.

During the offseason, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen took the Colts’ head coaching job and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon took the job in Arizona.

In 2023, the team ran into some issues. They lost five of their last six regular season games and were dominated by the Bucs in the first round of the playoffs. They fired Gannon’s replacement after their season ended.

It’s part of what makes it so difficult for good teams to stay good.

While the Ravens will want the best for the staff that has helped them become a Super Bowl favorite, they’ll also be hoping for as much continuity as possible to keep them at the top of the league.