Ravens Work out Former Jets, Saints Cornerbacks

On Sunday the Baltimore Ravens worked out a trio of veteran NFL cornerbacks, all of whom have at least six years of experience in the league. The names in question: Darryl Roberts, Daryl Worley and Ken Crawley, as per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

The tryouts were no surprise. As noted by Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, head coach John Harbaugh recently said the team “could use another CB because their young CBs are playing so many reps.”

Darryl Roberts

The first name on the above-referenced list is Darryl Roberts, 31, a 2015 seventh-round pick of the New England Patriots who spent four years with the New York Jets (2016-19) before joining the Detroit Lions in 2020 and the Washington Commanders in 2021.

Roberts — who is listed at 6-feet-tall and 190 pounds — has appeared in 73 games (including 34 starts) and has been credited with 233 tackles (195 solo), plus four interceptions and 33 passes defensed.

Daryl Worley

The Ravens also worked out Daryl Worley, 27, a former third-round pick of the Carolina Panthers (2016) out of West Virginia.

Worley played for the Panthers for two seasons before spending the next two years (2018-19) with the Raiders. He’s been something of a vagabond ever since, toiling for three teams (Buffalo, Dallas, Las Vegas) in 2020 and two more in 2021, a year in which he appeared in three games for the Detroit and one for Baltimore after signing to the team’s practice squad on December 21, 2021.

Thus far Worley has played in 70 games (with 54 starts) and has recorded 272 career tackles (216 solo), including 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, five interceptions and 37 passes defensed, as per Pro Football Reference.

Ken Crawley

Last but not least, there’s Ken Crawley, 29, who has spent almost all of his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints — excepting a four-game stretch with the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

Crawley — listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds — has been in the league since 2016, when he was signed by the Saints out of Colorado.

He has 55 games of NFL experience (including 25 starts) and has recorded 138 tackles, two interceptions and 32 passes defensed.

The Ravens’ Depth Chart at Cornerback

In terms of the current pecking order at cornerback, the first depth chart of the season has Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters as the clear-cut starters, though Peters remains on the PUP list. Kyle Fuller and Kevon Seymour are listed as second- and third-string behind Humphrey, respectively, followed by rookies Jalyn Armour-Davis and Denzel Williams.

Meanwhile, Brandon Stephens is Peters’ backup, followed by Robert Jackson and rookies Damarion Williams and David Vereen, the latter an undrafted free agent out of Newberry.

For what it’s worth, Fuller has “had his issues staying with Ravens receivers and he’s particularly struggled in the one-on-one periods,” observed Zrebiec on Sunday August 7. “His play early in camp would be easier to overlook if he hadn’t struggled last year in Denver, getting benched at one point.”

On the other hand, Armour-Davis has “fared well in the one on one drills” during training camp, as per Todd Karpovich of si.com.

NFL Network analyst Scott Pioli has said that Armour-Davis — a fourth-round pick out of Alabama — “will eventually be seen as a steal.”

