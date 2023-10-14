Ravens a Trade Fit for Another Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

Signing Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency added some juice to Lamar Jackson’s receiving corps, but the Baltimore Ravens can still acquire another Pro Bowl-level playmaker. Davante Adams could be on the trade block, and the Ravens have been named among the best fits for the six-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver.

Adams hasn’t found a home with the Las Vegas Raiders, despite being “only a year and a half into a $140 million deal that runs through 2026,” per Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. Benjamin also noted how trading Adams “would save tens of millions and potentially recoup high picks for another inevitable rebuild” for the Raiders.

The Ravens, New England Patriots and Houston Texans are the best fits for Adams, but he’d surely have a better chance to win a championship in Baltimore. After all, the Patriots are 1-4 and seemingly going in the wrong direction ever since Tom Brady left town in 2020. As for the Texans, they are in the first year of a franchise reset on the watch of rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans and No. 2 overall pick, quarterback C.J. Stroud.

While the Pats and Texans are in rebuilding mode, the Ravens should be primed to compete now. The problem is results haven’t matched the talent, something Adams’ arrival would surely fix.

All-Pro Receiver the Final Piece for Ravens

Signing Beckham then selecting Zay Flowers with the 22nd pick in the 2023 NFL draft was supposed to complete a necessary overhaul of the Ravens’ passing game. Yet, while there have been a few positive signs, something is still missing.

Beckham isn’t the player he was after tearing his left ACL twice. His durability concerns have already shown up, with the 30-year-old already missing two games due to an ankle problem this early in his Ravens career.

The Ravens can’t count on OBJ to be the go-to target on the outside Jackson needs. Adams fits the bill, even though he’s endured a tough time with the struggling Raiders.

He can still make plays like this perfectly executed catch and run off a slant route to convert a fourth down against the Los Angeles Chargers, highlighted by Ted Nguyen of The Athletic.

Davante Adams slow release, quick jab outside, wins on the slant, and immediately avoids another defender after the catch on 4th down pic.twitter.com/Fnk8xP0AM5 — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) October 6, 2023

Winning between the numbers is no problem for Adams. Nor is beating coverage on the perimeter.

The 30-year-old remains a big play waiting to happen whenever and wherever he gets the ball. Adams’ enduring skills as a roving playmaker were summed up by this play against his former team the Green Bay Packers in Week 5, when the wideout went in motion before snagging a screen.

Tae gets the chains moving early!#GBvsLV | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/c0cQ15KFki — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 10, 2023

This was like stealing easy yards for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Jackson could use somebody who could help him do the same more often.

Jackson and Multi-Time Pro Bowler Need Each Other

Bigger numbers through the air are the expectation for Jackson following the arrivals of Beckham and Flowers, as well as Todd Monken taking over as offensive coordinator. Progress has been erratic, but Jackson has shown signs of improvement in Monken’s system.

The improvements were explained by NFL Films’ Greg Cosell on an edition of the ‘Ross Tucker Football Podcast.’ Cosell described how Jackson had “full field reads” and was “a joy to watch” in a losing effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5.

Don’t let the score or stats fool you, Lamar Jackson is thriving in new OC Todd Monken’s offense.@GregCosell explains: pic.twitter.com/vsJg8OofM9 — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) October 12, 2023

Jackson’s efforts at Acrisure Stadium were undone because of numerous dropped passes by his receivers. While he’s confident his primary targets will improve, Jackson needs more help than he’s getting from a revamped supporting cast.

Maybe the simplest answer is the right one, and the Ravens shouldn’t be done revamping Jackson’s supporting cast. They are one of the few teams equipped to foot the bill for at least part of Adams’ salary, since general manager Eric DeCosta has $6,914,457 worth of space under the salary cap.

Adams has spoken about not having “time to just wait around” for success. Playing alongside Jackson, Beckham and Flowers would shorten Adams’ wait.