Ravens ‘Should Call’ About Trade for Titans’ Star Not Named Derrick Henry

Recent trade scenarios involving the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans have usually involved Derrick Henry. Yet, Bleacher Report believes the All-Pro running back is less than an ideal target for the Ravens, compared with versatile defensive tackle Denico Autry.

B/R thinks “the Ravens should call about” Autry, who “has proven production as a player who could play on the edge or kick inside.”

There are other reasons to make a deal. Like Autry being a pending free agent who “won’t likely command the kind of contract that will bring much with the compensatory formula.”

Autry is a more than solid player who can disrupt the line of scrimmage and pass pocket in a variety of ways. His “added flexibility” would fit perfectly into the sophisticated pressure packages designed and called by Ravens’ defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald this season.

Denico Autry a Natural Fit for Ravens’ Defense

Being able to attack both the perimeter and interior of blocking schemes makes Autry a menace in passing situations. The 33-year-old rushes with intelligence, adjusting on the fly, like he did on this outside to in move to notch a sack against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8.

He’s never recorded double-digit sacks in his career, but Autry has still been a consistent force. His consistency is summed up by logging at least 7.5 sacks in each of the three seasons prior to this one.

More than sacks numbers, Autry’s game is about regular disruption. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder already has nine pressures to his credit through seven games, per Pro Football Reference.

Autry has often been most active generating pressures among Titans’ defenders, something statistics from PFF TEN Titans showed earlier this season.

Most pressures generated among Titans players this season: Denico Autry – 12

Arden Key – 11

Jeffery Simmons – 11

Roger McCreary – 3

Harold Landry III – 3 pic.twitter.com/hAEIfkHpED — PFF TEN Titans (@PFF_Titans) September 27, 2023

The Ravens aren’t lacking beef along the interior, particularly in the form of nose tackles Michael Pierce and Travis Jones. They are primarily run stuffers, but fellow D-tackle Justin Madubuike has gotten in on a career-high 6.5 sacks.

Adding Autry alongside Madubuike would give a creative play-caller like Macdonald even more freedom to mix up his pressure looks. The Ravens have been causing havoc with front-line pass-rushers attacking in a variety of ways each week.

One of the best examples came from the win over the Titans at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 6. It involved outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy creating space for Pierce to break free, per Ryan Mink of Ravens.com.

I love how Mike Macdonald schemes up pressure opportunities for everybody – even a nose tackle. Here, KVN takes out two blockers to clear a lane for Michael Pierce to get a QB hit (which shouldn't have been a penalty). pic.twitter.com/zSqZqxCt57 — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) October 17, 2023

A low-cost trade to put Autry into plays like this makes more sense for the Ravens than parting with premium draft capital for Henry.

Derrick Henry Deal Too Costly for Ravens

Trade proposals linking Henry and the Ravens have been common in recent weeks. They’ve included Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports naming the Ravens “a fantastic landing spot for Henry.”

There’s also Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports believing “the Titans don’t ‘intend’ to trade Henry. I think a second-round draft pick from the Ravens would change that intent.”

Henry’s a popular pick for the Ravens, but there are compelling reasons to believe a deal won’t happen. Reasons like Henry not restructuring an expensive contract, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Any longshot chance of a potential Derrick Henry deal diminished even further at 4 pm ET today, when the deadline passed for him to restructure his contract ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. Henry has $5.5M left on his deal. “I don’t think it’s going to happen,” a source said. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2023

That would leave the Ravens on the hook for a significant salary. It’s not something a team with “a very tight Cap in 2024 & a lot of key FAs” would struggle to accommodate, according to Russell Street Report analyst Brian McFarland.

It wouldn’t make much sense for the Ravens to take on an extra financial burden to boost their ground game. Especially when Gus Edwards is running the football at a high level.

Edwards rushed for three touchdowns during Week 8’s 31-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The 28-year-old told reporters the Ravens made a commitment “to get back to the running game,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Gus Edwards: "Everybody knew that we (had) to get back to the running game. Before the game even started, just watching them on film, we definitely saw some stuff on there that we felt like we could run the ball. I'm glad we were able to get back to that before it was too late." — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 30, 2023

That commitment can stay intact with Edwards in the lineup and dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson on the field. The Ravens don’t need to entertain a costly trade for Henry.