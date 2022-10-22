Ravens Urged to Trade for Jets Wide Receiver

DeSean Jackson’s arrival will improve the wide receiver corps for the Baltimore Ravens, but it doesn’t mean the franchise should be done adding players at the position before the trade deadline on November 1.

General manager Eric DeCosta can trade for another pass-catcher, according to one NFL writer. This deal would see the Ravens part with late-round draft capital for a big-bodied New York Jets wideout with the potential to excel in a more significant role.

The Ravens’ probability of getting a deal done would be high thanks to the Jets having more than one viable trade candidate at the wideout position. There’s also familiarity between the front offices of both teams.

Ravens Can Get Jackson Insurance for Low Cost

Denzel Mims is an ideal trade target for the Ravens, according to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. He believes the Ravens could acquire the third-year pro for as little as a conditional sixth-round pick in 2023.

Benjamin pinpointed why the Ravens should still be looking for a receiver even after signing Jackson: “Adding DeSean Jackson is fun, but trusting the 35-year-old to stay healthy at this juncture is like trusting your slowest linebacker to chase down Lamar Jackson. Mims, meanwhile, is just 25 and could vie for a role in Baltimore’s lackluster WR corps through 2023. Jets GM Joe Douglas is friendly with the Ravens, spending the first 15 years of his career in Baltimore.”

It’s a strong argument even though Jackson is still one of the league’s premier deep threats. He’s also in his 15th season, so the Ravens can’t count on Jackson for long-term health at a key position.

DeCosta’s strategy at wide receiver has instead focused on trusting youth and potential. Dealing for Mims would continue the same strategy and give the Ravens a 6’3″, 207-pound target for franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Mims can win over the middle with his size, but he’s also a big-play threat on the outside. The latter talent showed up on this catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during his rookie year:

His vertical speed and catch radius have only been given a limited sample size with the Jets, just 31 catches since being drafted in the second round in 2020. Hamstring, hip and finger injuries have blighted Mims’ chances of seeing the field more often. So has the preference of head coach Robert Saleh’s staff for Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis and Elijah Moore.

That preference led to the Jets fielding trade calls about Mims this offseason, but Connor Hughes of SNYtv revealed nobody met the asking price:

The #Vikings, #Cowboys and #Seahawks, along with the #Panthers, called the #Jets about trading for WR Denzel Mims, sources tell @SNYtv. The Jets asking price was a 4th round pick. No team was willing to offer that, so Jets kept Mims. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 31, 2022

Things have changed since, with the Jets now dealing with trade rumors about another wide receiver.

Trade Rumors No Help to Mims

Moore wants out of the Jets, but Saleh won’t trade the second-round pick from 2021, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo:

#Jets coach Robert Saleh says WR Elijah Moore won’t play Sunday. Says trade request is “part of what we deal with every day.” They will not trade him. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 21, 2022

If the Jets hold firm on Moore, Mims will remain on the outside looking in at the team. He hasn’t played yet this season, so the Ravens could offer a new lease of life to a receiver with plenty to prove.

DeCosta’s strategy of betting on upside has yielded mixed results, with second-year man Rashod Bateman showing flashes of brilliance. Devin Duvernay has emerged as a versatile, Danny Woodhead-style weapon, while 26-year-old James Proche has been endorsed by former Raven Steve Smith Sr. as the team’s best receiver.

This trio could develop into something special, or every member of the group could continue to play in the shadow of All-Pro tight end Mark Andrew. He’s Jackson’s favorite target, but there’s room for another flanker with the raw talent to become the field-stretcher on the outside the Ravens need.