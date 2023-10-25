Ravens Trade Rumors: Proposed Deal Lands $50M Star Running Back

At the best, we have seen that the Ravens can be a team capable of defensive demolition and more than enough offensive options to be a contender. But at their worst, the holes in the roster have been glaring, and as we approach the NFL’s annual deadline, Ravens trade rumors are percolating.

What, exactly, will GM Eric DeCosta get up to in the coming days?

Hopefully, it is a running back to replace injured J.K. Dobbins, who went out in Week 1’s win over Houston with a torn Achilles in what has become something of a tragic career. Dobbins looked set for a big season, but without him, the Ravens have turned to serviceable fifth-year veteran Gus Edwards.

But this Ravens team probably needs something more than serviceable. And at CBS Sports, they’re suggesting a Ravens trade rumor that counts as a major swing with Super Bowl written all over it: Titans running back Derrick Henry.

Derrick Henry-Ravens Trade Rumor: Tough to Pull Off

Henry is not an easy guy to trade, not with his $16.4 million cap hit, part of a $50 million deal he signed in 2020. Here’s how CBS’s Tyler Sullivan sees a Henry trade shaping up both in Tennessee and Baltimore.

“It seems like every player on the (Titans) is on the table to be traded, which includes star running back Derrick Henry. Tennessee is currently 2-4 on the season and seems headed for a total rebuild in the coming seasons. The Titans could begin that process now by trading away their foundational piece on offense in Henry to a contender like Baltimore.

“The Ravens would be a fantastic landing spot for Henry as they have been starved for a running back of his caliber to complement quarterback Lamar Jackson’s rushing ability. Not only would that take some of the pressure off of Jackson, but the two would make arguably the most electric QB-RB duos that the league has to offer.”

Now, it is fair to question how far along in his career decline Henry is at this point, at age 29. Henry is averaging 4.3 yards per carry this season, which is among the lowest outputs of his career. Still, he has shown signs of still possessing the ability to be a burly and bruising back in his last game, which was against the Ravens.

Henry ran for 97 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown, a nifty 8.1 yards per carry in that one.

Derrick Henry or Gus Edwards?

The question for the Ravens as they contemplate running back trade rumors heading into the deadline is not so much whether a player like Henry is as good as he used to be, it is whether he is better than Edwards. There have been bright spots for Edwards, and if he remains the team’s top back, a Super Bowl is not out of the question.

But having Edwards as a second running back, with Henry as the primary ball carrier and the running of Lamar Jackson (18th overall in yards on the ground, at 363) from the quarterback spot gives the Ravens the kind of clock-chewing offense that will help their vaunted defense thrive.

The NFL trade deadline is just days away, on October 31. Expect Ravens rumors to continue to pop up, but none as juicy as this one.