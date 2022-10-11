Ravens’ Weapon Compared to Former Patriots Playmaker

Devin Duvernay is quickly emerging as the most versatile playmaker for the Baltimore Ravens this season. In fact, the third-year wide receiver is growing into a role that used to be reserved for another flexible weapon in this offense.

It was a role the Ravens saw firsthand during many memorable battles with AFC kingpin the New England Patriots. Head coach John Harbaugh was so impressed he eventually brought this playmaker to Baltimore in 2017, but injuries ultimately limited his effectiveness.

Fortunately, Duvernay is now getting his chance to fill the role the Ravens had planned five years ago.

Duvernay Playing Like Ex-Patriots Star

A busy night from Duvernay during the Ravens’ 19-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5, prompted Football Guys staff writer Matt Waldman to compare the wideout to Danny Woodhead:

Not watching yet, but it appears from the box score Devin Duvernay is finally getting that Woodhead type of usage, I've been hoping for… — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) October 10, 2022

It’s not a direct comparison since Woodhead was a running back, but one who often did his best work as a receiver. Duvernay engaged in a similar flip-flop against the Bengals, adding three rushing attempts for 24 yards alongside five catches for 54.

Roman moved Duvernay around to make plays from behind the line of scrimmage, with Hudson Standish of 247 Sports highlighting two notable examples:

Back to back 10+ yard gains for Devin Duvernay on the Ravens’ opening drive. Elite awareness on the first play pic.twitter.com/gzh63nPF3y — Hudson Standish (@247Hudson) October 10, 2022

Impacting defenses in both phases was the defining feature of Woodhead’s 10-year career. His most famous spell came with the Pats, where Woodhead rushed for 1,199 yards and caught 92 passes for 982 yards and 46 first downs through the air, per Pro Football Reference.

The former NCAA Division II standout at Chadron State helped the Patriots reach Super Bowl XLVI during the 2011 season, beating the Ravens en route. Woodhead’s most prolific tour actually came with the Chargers. He moved to San Diego in 2013 and caught 76 passes his first season and made 80 more receptions two years later.

After four seasons with the Bolts, Woodhead looked like a perfect fit for the Ravens, but fate conspired against him in Baltimore.

Ravens Now Have Player They Couldn’t Use Enough in 2017

Woodhead’s numbers with the Ravens were modest. Just 14 carries for 56 yards and 33 grabs for 200. Like he had for most of his career, Woodhead continued to be a chain-moving machine as a pass-catcher, tallying nine first downs:

Sadly, a hamstring injury sustained in Week 1 cost Woodhead eight games. He came off injured reserve during the second half of the campaign but was released at the end of the season and soon retired.

Although his stats didn’t wow anybody, Woodhead did impress Harbaugh in one key area, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini:

John Harbaugh on Danny Woodhead "you want to know how to run a route, watch him do it" #Ravens — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) June 8, 2017

While he could be moved anywhere across the formation, Woodhead did most of his damage as a receiver from out of the backfield. That’s where Duvernay is spending more time, although he’s had to wait for the change in his role.

Roman was asked about deploying Duvernay in the backfield late during the 2021 season, but the coordinator only teased the possibility, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic: “We have a ton of stuff sitting in the vault. It’s a long season. I like to space things out.”

The time is apparently ripe this season, because Duvernay is welcoming being moved around more often, according to Ryan Mink of Ravens.com:

We asked Devin Duvernay this week about doing more out of the backfield. He said he loves his role in Greg Roman's offense and how much different stuff there is. — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) October 10, 2022

It makes sense for the Ravens to get creative with personnel, especially since Roman’s offense lacks a marquee wideout who can win one-on-one matchups. Duvernay is the ideal choice for a roving role, thanks to his speed and moves as a lethal kick returner.

Running between the tackles the way Woodhead once did is probably off the table for Duvernay, but Roman must continue using him to manufacture big plays in both phases of the Ravens’ offense.