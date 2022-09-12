Ravens WR Devin Duvernay’s Emergence Is Not ‘Surprising’

The Baltimore Ravens dominated the New York Jets on defense from start to finish in their season-opening win over the New York Jets but their offense got off to a sluggish start. One player that provided a spark on that side of the ball with a career-best performance was third-year wide receiver Devin Duvernay who caught a pair of touchdowns, one in each half.

“What a game,” head coach John Harbaugh said in a postgame presser on September 11, 2022. “He came up with plays when we needed plays made. That’s what you hope for. We knew it was going to happen.”

He finished second on the team in receptions and receiving yards by catching all four of the targets that came his way for 54 yards. Before this game, Duvernay had never eclipsed more than 45 receiving yards or four catches in a single game.

Both of his touchdowns came on third downs either just outside or inside the red zone and extended the Ravens’ lead when they needed some more breathing room. His first came on a third-and-5 in the second quarter where he beat Jets cornerback Bryce Hall off the line with a nice release, got a couple of steps behind him, and made a great leaping grab to reel in a well-thrown ball from quarterback Lamar Jackson to put his team up 10-0.

His second score came on a third-and-10 where he outran the safety over the middle of the field and Jackson was able to step up in the pocket and hit him in stride as he was streaking wide-open in the end zone to extend their lead to 17-3.

Neither play shocked his head coach or anyone on the team or staff for that matter because they have all seen him consistently make those kinds of plays in practice and games when given the chance.

“I’m not surprised,” Harbaugh said. “He’s done so many things for us, it doesn’t always show up in stat book. But he’s made so many big plays for us in the past. He’s been doing it in camp every single day. I don’t think any of the players are surprised, coaches. We’re just happy to see it in a game.”

Getting Into ‘Game Mode’

Duvernay was voted to the Pro Bowl and named First-Team All-Pro for the first time in his career in 2021 but both came as a punt return specialist. He didn’t get a chance to truly and consistently showcase his talents as a receiver and offensive weapon during his first two years in the league.

Heading into his third season the 2020 third-round pick out of Texas desired to prove that he could contribute more offensively. After the trade of Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown and the team opting not to replace him with a notable name, he finally has the opportunity and is seizing it.

“It felt good to get in the game mode, get things going, show the work I’ve put in this offseason and training camp,” Duvernay said in a postgame presser on September 11, 2022. “I just went up and tried to make a play. We’ve been doing it all camp. It feels good to put into play in a game.”

Duvernay has already matched his career total for receiving touchdowns in just the first week of the 2022 season and is already nearly a fifth away from matching and surpassing his career-high yardage total. His combined career receiving yards is 473 and he could easily beat that on his current pace.

Tuning Out The Noise

The Ravens’ wide receiver depth chart has been disrespected, doubted, and discounted all offseason, training camp, and preseason since Brown was traded away to the Arizona Cardinals. However, the team’s faith in letting the young player that they have invested in via the draft in recent years didn’t waiver and they have already begun to reward them for it with both Duvernay and 2021 first-rounder Rashod Bateman catching touchdowns in the season opener.

“We don’t really listen to what the critics say,” Duvernay said. “We all know what we can do. We all know our abilities, our athleticism, our speed.”

He said that the unheralded group is more focused on proving themselves right rather than “try to prove the critics wrong”. In addition to Duvernay and Bateman, the other receivers jocking to seize the opportunity for more playing time include veteran Demarcus Robinson who had a solid game, second-year pro Tylan Wallace and another third-year pro in James Proche.

Duvernay showed that he can help offset the loss of Brown and the speed element that came along with him as both of his touchdown catches traveled just about or over 20 yards downfield. He averaged over 13 yards per catch in college with the Longhorns and is dynamic after the catch. Expect the Ravens to dial up more plays to get the ball in his hands quickly with a full head of steam or simply allow him to get behind and run away from opposing defenses.