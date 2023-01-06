Ravens Can’t Win Division Title, Could Still Host Home Playoff Game

When the Baltimore Ravens travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals for their second matchup of the year in the regular season finale, they won’t be contending for a division title.

Their rivals were given the AFC North crown after it was announced that the game they began but couldn’t finish against the Buffalo Bills in Week 17 as a result of the horrific medical emergency that resulted in second-year safety Demar Hamlin being hospitalized will not be resumed.

Week 17 Buffalo-Cincinnati game will not be resumed. Clubs to consider neutral site AFC Championship game. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/NwqUwxlbzo — NFL (@NFL) January 6, 2023

It will be declared a no contest and even if two divisional foes both finish with 11 wins since the Ravens are currently 10-6 and the Bengals are 11-4, Cincinnati would have the better win percentage thus they’ve been given the title.

However, if the Ravens were to beat Cincinnati and the two teams wind up getting slated as the No. 3 and No. 6 seed which means they’d faceoff in the Wildcard round, there’s a chance they could still host a playoff game.

Also, if the #Ravens win on Sunday and jump up to the No. 5 seed in the AFC, there won’t be a coin flip if they face the #Bengals in the Divisional or Conference round. Cincinnati would host that game. Coin flip only applies to the Wild Card round if they’re the 3-6 seed matchup. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 6, 2023

For that to happen, the Los Angeles Chargers would need to avoid an upset in their Sunday matchup with the Denver Broncos, and the Ravens would not only need to beat the Bengals but also win the coin toss that would decide which team gets to host the other on Wildcard weekend.

Reason for coin toss if Ravens win: Baltimore will have defeated Cincinnati, a divisional opponent, twice but will not be able to host a playoff game because Cincinnati will have a higher winning percentage for a 16-game schedule than Baltimore will for a 17-game schedule. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 6, 2023

The Competition Committee gave it the green light Thursday but approval from the league’s owners would still be needed for the resolution to go into effect and they will decide in a Special League Meeting on Friday.

Additional and Potential Impacts

Since they are locked into being the second-place finisher in the division no matter Sunday’s or a possible playoff rematch’s results, the Ravens will face the on the road and host the second-place finisher in the AFC East and NFC North which means either the Miami Dolphins or New England Patriots, and either the Detroit Lions or Green Bay Packers next season.

It also means that the Bengals, who are pretty much division champs in name only, will still have to face the Kansas City Chiefs, Bills, and Minnesota Vikings.

As for more immeadate impacts of these recent developments, the possibility of a third meeting between the two AFC North rivals in the 2022 playoffs could impact the game planning for their Week 18 matchup according to two-thirds of the Ravens coordinators.

“It certainly could, but we’re going to try to go win the game,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said in a press conference on January 5. “Whether I call this play or that play, we’ll see, but we’re going to go try to win the game no matter what the situation is. Will it change [our] kind of strategy? It could; it certainly could.”

Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said that he “absolutely” views the Bengals as a potential two-game problem since they could meet in back-to-back weeks.

As far as special teams coordinator Chris Horton is concerned, his unit’s preparation and the game plan won’t be impacted at all.

“Not really. Not for us. I think in my role as a special teams coach – and kind of what we do – we’re going to do what we do, and they’re going to do what they do,” Horton said in a press conference on January 5. “It’s all going to be about execution. For us, it’s about going out there and playing our best football. No matter how many times we play them, we want to play our best football.”

Ravens Could be Starting a Rookie Quarterback in Week 18

With star signal caller, Lamar Jackson, having missed 14 consecutive practices after sitting out the first two days this week and given that his primary backup, Tyler Huntley, was a limited participant on both Wednesday and Thursday with a wrist and throwing shoulder injury, the team could be forced to turn to Anthony Brown in their season finale against the Bengals.

Injury Report for Week 18: pic.twitter.com/rKGg2LlLJV — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 5, 2023

The undrafted rookie out of Oregon would be in line to make his first career start with a potential home playoff game hanging in the balance if neither Jackson or Huntley could suit up on Sunday. He’d likely be backed up by veteran journeyman Brett Hundley who is currently on the practice squad and would need to be elevated to the game-day roster on Saturday.

Despite being on the practice field, Huntley hasn’t even been able to throw this week and Roman admitted that his ongoing shoulder injury in particular has impacted their approach on that side of the ball in recent weeks.

“Anytime your quarterback can’t practice, that’s a tough situation,” Roman said. “It is what it is, it’s the NFL in January, you’ve got to adapt, you’ve got to overcome that. He’s working hard. He’s doing rehab like crazy. He’s been dealing with this thing for weeks, fighting through it. It’s changed the way we’ve had to play some of these games a little bit. We know when he’s at full strength we have a dynamic player for us. We just want to get him back there.”

Nevertheless, he has the utmost confidence in Brown who has only seen the field for 23 offensive snaps this season, all of which came in the team’s Week 14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers when he “heroically” stepped in and finished the game after Huntley exited with a concussion diagnosis.

“I have a lot of confidence in him,” Roman said. “I think he’s got a bright future. You never know until they get out there and do it the first time. But that’s ok. That’s part of the excitement. But I thought how he comported himself in Pittsburgh, on the road, coming in that game and leading us to victory there was pretty darn impressive.”

Brown only attempted five passes in that game and completed three for just 16 yards. Even if the Ravens are successful in primarily keeping and moving the ball on the ground on Sunday, they’d need him to attempt a make the most of what would certainly be extended passing opportunities if he is indeed called upon to fill in as the starter.