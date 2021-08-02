CBS Sports: Ravens’ RB Could Break Rushing Record in 2021

With the regular season expanded to 17 games, the NFL could see new single-season records in a variety of categories. Though NFL offenses have shifted their focus to the passing game, the extra game could give the league’s top running backs a shot at setting a new record for rushing yards in a season.

Baltimore Ravens‘ second-year running back J.K. Dobbins was listed by CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo as one of five players who could break Eric Dickerson‘s single-season rushing record. Dickerson rushed for 2,105 yards for the Los Angeles Rams in 1984, setting a new standard for rushing excellence. Since 1984, six players have eclipsed 2,000 rushing yards – Barry Sanders, Terrell Davis, Jamal Lewis, Chris Johnson, Adrian Peterson and Derrick Henry – but none have been able to reach Dickerson’s 1984 total. Peterson came the closest, tallying 2,097 yards for the Minnesota Vikings in 2012, while Henry threatened the record most recently, reaching 2,027 yards for the Tennessee Titans last season.

Could Dobbins Break Dickerson’s Record?

DeArdo thinks that the Ravens’ run-heavy offense will give Dobbins an opportunity to challenge Dickerson’s record:

Dobbins was eased into action during his rookie season, but by the end of the year, the former Ohio State Buckeye was the Ravens‘ top running back. Despite getting just 134 carries, Dobbins finished his rookie season with 805 yards while averaging more than 6 yards per carry. In the last six games of the regular season, Dobbins rumbled for 495 and seven touchdowns on just 77 carries. Dobbins should be the focal point of what has been the league’s top-ranked rushing attack over the past two seasons. How many yards Dobbins gains in 2021 will largely depend on how much the Ravens spread the wealth between him, quarterback Lamar Jackson and fellow running back Gus Edwards. Dobbins will also be running behind an offensive line that lost Pro Bowler tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and center Matt Skura during the offseason. Proven newcomers Alejandro Villanueva and Kevin Zeitler will look to keep Dobbins and the rest of the Ravens’ running game rolling in 2021.

Dobbins, who led the NFL in yards per carry last season, certainly has the ability to break Dickerson’s record, but his statistical ceiling will be determined by his usage. Unlike the four other backs listed by DeArdo (Henry, Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook, Cleveland‘s Nick Chubb and Dallas‘ Ezekiel Elliot), Dobbins is not a bell cow running back. He was third on the Ravens in carries last season, behind QB Lamar Jackson and RB Gus Edwards. The Ravens’ diverse ground attack with three featured rushers will likely limit Dobbins’ ability to break 2,000 yards in a season.

Ravens’ Rushing Offense Looks to Continue Dominance in 2021

The Ravens could break records as a team this season, as well. With the added 17th game, Baltimore could easily threaten the NFL’s single-season team rushing yards record, which they set in 2019 with 3,296 yards. Led by Jackson (1,206 yards), Edwards (711 yards), and now-Houston Texan Mark Ingram, Jr., the Ravens shattered the 1978 New England Patriots‘ record of 3,165 yards in a season.

The Ravens led the league in rushing in 2020 as well, reaching 3,000 team rushing yards for the second year in a row. While the Ravens have made key additions to their passing game, notably veteran Sammy Watkins and rookie Rashod Bateman, their ground-and-pound rushing attack will continue to be their bread and butter.