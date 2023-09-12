Ravens Add Super Bowl Winner After Marcus Williams’ Injury

Marcus Williams injuring his pectoral muscle in Week 1 prompted the Baltimore Ravens to look for some veteran insurance at safety. Their search ended by signing three-time Super Bowl winner Duron Harmon to the practice squad on Tuesday, September 12.

Harmon’s arrival was reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, whose colleague Jamison Hensley detailed a lengthy NFL career that’s taken in stops with four teams, notably the New England Patriots. Hensley also confirmed Williams is “expected to be out ‘a while’ with a pec injury” suffered during the 25-9 season-opening win over the Houston Texans.

Duron Harmon played on three of the Patriots' Super Bowl championship teams and has been a starter for the Lions, Falcons and Raiders the past three years. Ravens looking for safety depth with Marcus Williams expected to be out "a while" with a pec injury. https://t.co/esjS0GsZ9o — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 12, 2023

Harmon, who collected all three of his Lombardi Trophies with the Pats, brings ample starting experience to the Ravens. He can also provide some big-play potential along the last line of defense, having recorded 23 interceptions and recovered three fumbles throughout a 10-year career.

Although Harmon is a proven commodity, the Ravens are still likely to miss Williams’ versatility and range in coverage.

Veteran Adds Big-Game Experience to Secondary

Harmon’s knack for making splash plays earned him the nickname “The Closer” during his time in New England. He carried those clutch skills over to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

The 32-year-old helped close out a 38-20 win over the Houston Texans in Week 7 with this 73-yard pick-six.

Harmon’s experience as a playmaking free safety gives him a great chance to replace Williams, at least in the short-term, if needed. Williams is supposed to be the center-fielder on the back end of the Ravens’ defense, leaving Kyle Hamilton to roam closer to the line of scrimmage.

Second-year pro Hamilton is a box defender who can wreck offenses on the blitz. The player selected 14th overall in the 2022 NFL draft blitzed 24 times last season and was sent on the rush three times against the Texans, per Pro Football Reference.

Converted cornerback Williams is the ideal complement for Hamilton as a safety who can handle all coverage responsibilities. That’s the theory, but Williams hasn’t been on the field enough to deliver on the promise.

Ravens Need Cover Man Healthy

As Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic pointed out, Williams was once one of the most durable defensive backs in the league for the New Orleans Saints, but he’s been anything but for the Ravens.

Before signing with the Ravens, Marcus Williams had missed five games in five seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He missed 7 games for the Ravens last season. If MRI confirms torn pec, he's set to miss a chunk of this season, too. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 10, 2023

While Williams believes his latest setback “is not overly serious,” per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, his absence is still a blow for a secondary already missing cornerback Marlon Humphrey. The Ravens need a quarterback to organize their coverage schemes, a role Williams seemed set to make his own this season.

Instead, defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has limited options at a vital position. Aside from Harmon, only Geno Stone and untested Ar’Darius Washington can offer help at safety.

Stone is a big hitter, as well as a useful blitzer, so he’s more of a fit to step in for Hamilton. Meanwhile, former undrafted free agent Washington has appeared in just seven games across three seasons, although he did notch a sack against the Texans.

The paucity of options makes Harmon’s arrival timely. He’s a capable and versatile veteran who shouldn’t be on the practice squad for long and can soon play his way into subbing for Williams.