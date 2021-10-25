Ravens’ Former Super Bowl MVP Traded to Jets

Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has been traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the New York Jets following an injury to their starting quarterback, rookie Zach Wilson.

The trade, first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, sees Flacco return to the Jets, for whom he started four games, all losses, last season.

He signed with the Eagles back in March but has yet to play a down this season while serving as backup to starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. His familiarity with the Jets’ offense means that he could start in New York as soon as Sunday, where they take on the Cincinnati Bengals, who trounced Flacco’s former team on Sunday.

His first stint with the Jets saw him pass San Francisco 49ers Hall of Famer Joe Montana on the all-time passing yards list, but that was the lone bright spot in an otherwise dismal 2020. Flacco only earned a 55.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts as part of the Jets’ league-worst offense.

This season hasn’t gone much better, as the Jets have scored just 80 points in their first six games, the latest of which was a 53-14 clobbering by the New England Patriots.

To add injury to insult, Wilson, the Jets’ prized rookie quarterback, suffered a sprained PCL during the game, with Adam Schefter reporting a two-to-four week timeline for his return.

Schefter also reported that the Eagles received a conditional sixth-round pick from the Jets in exchange for Flacco, which could become a fifth-rounder depending on his playtime.

Flacco’s Recent History

While Flacco is best known for his immaculate play during the Ravens’ 2012 Super Bowl run, when he was named MVP of Super Bowl XLVII, the past few seasons have been less kind to the former first-round pick.

A hip injury in 2018 cost him his starting job in Baltimore, with Lamar Jackson taking over midseason to lead the Ravens to the playoffs as Flacco watched from the sidelines. He was then traded to the Denver Broncos for a fourth-round pick, where he started eight games before a neck injury ended his 2019 season.

Flacco still showed flashes of the former (playoff) version of himself in Denver, earning a 67.2 grade from PFF. He was released by the Broncos in March 2020 and signed with the Jets that summer after neck surgery.

Ravens Fans React to Trade

Flacco is still beloved in Baltimore, as evidenced by the response from the Ravens fanbase to the news that he could start in the NFL once again. They immediately took to social media to post their excitement over Flacco’s potential return, especially since it could come against the Bengals.

JOE IS BACK THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨 https://t.co/fX8hAvgZBV — The Exit 52 Podcast (@Exit52Podcast) October 25, 2021

Joe Flacco about to start for Jets with Wilson out for at least 2 weeks LETS GO JOE ELITE pic.twitter.com/Arc4xzSapm — RavensFlock20 (@Bateman_Szn12) October 25, 2021

As soon as his name was trending on Twitter, highlights of his 2012 playoff run with 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions began to spread.

Joe Flacco is trending? Here’s his elite playoff run – 11 touchdown passes

– 0 interceptions

– 1 Super Bowl championship pic.twitter.com/SDJV6Lyd1c — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) October 25, 2021

Given that the Jets play the Bengals on Sunday, one fan wants Flacco to take revenge on Cincinnati for his former team. He’s only owns a 9-11 record against the Bengals in his career, with 21 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

You know what needs to be done one last time….for Baltimore @JoeFlacco 👑 pic.twitter.com/9zTyLBSsR4 — Ramey (@HoodieRamey) October 25, 2021

Another account noted how this is the fourth time Flacco has changed teams in the three years since he left Baltimore.

It feels like it's been 20 years since Joe Flacco was on the Ravens and not 3 — BMOREcenter (@BMOREcenter) October 25, 2021

At 36 years old and with plenty in the bank, this could be Flacco’s last season before he retires. If he wants to play next season, his trade to New York could give him the chance to earn another. contract.