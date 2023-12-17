NFL Slaps Two Ravens Star Players With Large Fines From Week 14 vs. Rams

The Week 14 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams was a physical battle. Well, it seems the NFL deemed a few of those plays to be a too physical when they released their weekly list of fines.

Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith was hit with a $10,927 fine for unnecessary roughness in the 2nd quarter against the Rams.

Ravens ILB Roquan Smith was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness on a facemask penalty. pic.twitter.com/KJeT7KdbO2 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) December 16, 2023

Smith was attempting to make the tackle to prevent the Rams from scoring but committed a facemask penalty while trying to bring tight end Davis Allen. A penalty was called on the play.

Safety Marcus Williams was also hit with an unnecessary roughness penalty from the 2nd quarter. Williams was fined $6,472 for a hit to the head.

Williams went high while trying to tackle Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. He hit the wide receiver up around the head and drew an immediate flag.

Ravens S Marcus Williams was fined $6,472 for unnecessary roughness on this high hit, which he was penalized for. It seems Rams WR Demarcus Robinson might've also been fined $6,472 for unsportsmanlike conduct on the celebration. pic.twitter.com/Gzw5Qr1r9t — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) December 16, 2023

Thankfully, Robinson popped up right away on what could have been a dangerous play.

The Ravens were not the only ones who drew fines in this game. Rams running back Kyren Williams was hit with a $5,264 unnecessary roughness fine.

The fine stems from a play were Williams dives at linebacker Patrick Queen‘s knees attempting to take him out of the play. Queen appears to go down awkwardly to avoid the tackle, but no damage was done.

Ravens Elevate OLB Jeremiah Moon From Practice Squad

The Athletics’ Jeff Zrebiec reported on Saturday, December 16 that, “Ravens elevate OLB Jeremiah Moon for Sunday’s game against Jaguars. Moon will have a special teams role.”

The outside linebacker went undrafted during the 2022 NFL draft but found a home on the Ravens practice squad for the 2022 season.

The Florida product has been elevated to the active roster for four games this season and has 6 combined tackles in those games. He also forced a fumble against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ravens do not activate OLB Malik Hamm. He still has another week in 21-day IR window. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 16, 2023

Zrebiec also reported, “Ravens do not activate OLB Malik Hamm. He still has another week in 21-day IR window.”

According to Clifton Brown, of the Baltimore Ravens, “Hamm made the Ravens’ initial 53-man roster in August as an undrafted rookie from Lafayette and was placed on injured reserve (ankle) prior to the regular season.”

Hamm was having a “standout” preseason before the injury, Brown writes. The Ravens are hoping to get him into the action at some point this season.

Zrebiec points out that Hamm only has one more week left from his IR designation window. He will need to be activated next week before the game against the Miami Dolphins or he would be unable to return this season.

Kyle Hamilton Listed as Questionable for Week 15

Ravens’ safety Kyle Hamilton was officially designated as questionable for the Week 15 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Ravens released their final injury report on Friday, December 15 showing that he participated fully in practice.

Hamilton is only one week removed from a sprained MCL suffered against the Rams during Week 14. The fact that he was able to practice all week in any capacity is a testament to his resolve.

Zrebiec wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Harbaugh certainly made it sound like Hamilton will give it a go Sunday.”

Hamilton will most likely test out the knee in pregame warm-ups before he and the medical staff make a determination about his ability to play. While the Ravens would love to have the breakout star against the AFC south leading Jaguars, they should be cautious with the young safety.

The Ravens cannot risk worsening the injury before critical upcoming games or even threating his availability for the playoffs.

A cautious approach to allow him to come back at full strength, or close to it, would be the most beneficial for him and for the team.