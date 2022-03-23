Former 1st-Round Pick Tipped to Help Ravens’ Defensive Line

Finding help along the defensive line remains a priority for the Baltimore Ravens during free agency. Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams are still on the market, leaving two obvious holes along Baltimore’s front three.

One of those gaps could be filled by a former first-round pick who nearly signed with the Ravens two years ago. This versatile defensive tackle is exactly the kind of cap casualty the Ravens usually pursue in the veteran free-for-all, according to one NFL insider.

The Ravens have already made one move to fortify the trenches, bringing back nose tackle Michael Pierce. Adding a 31-year-old who came off the board in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft would go a long way toward refreshing the heart of Baltimore’s front seven ahead of the season.

Former First Round Pick a Player to Watch for Ravens

In his comprehensive look at what each team could do next in free agency, ESPN Insider Jeremy Fowler addressed the Ravens’ D-line. While Fowler revealed the Ravens are “open to a potential reunion” with Campbell, he also took a look at some other options.

Fowler’s list of Campbell alternatives focused on versatile linemen who could be cut to help their current teams save money: “The Ravens are keeping an eye out for potential cap casualties who could play inside or outside in their 3-4 front. Think of someone like Michael Brockers, who appears to be in Detroit’s defensive plans but carries an $8.975 million cap hit. Baltimore, like every year, wants a released player because it doesn’t count against the comp-pick formula.”

Michael Brockers is an intriguing option, even though the Ravens have been down this road before. They courted Brockers in 2020, even thinking they had struck a deal for three years worth $30 million.

Ultimately, the deal fell through, due to an ankle injury preventing Brockers from taking a physical that had been delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Brockers eventually rejoined the Los Angeles Rams, the team that drafted him 14th overall eight years earlier when the franchise was still in St. Louis.

While things didn’t work out with the Ravens, Brockers told the Green Light podcast hosted by Chris Long, per Rams Wire’s Cameron DaSilva why he’d wanted to move to Baltimore: “But early on, it was definitely Baltimore, the Rams – because I wanted to play that 5, 4i, 5(-technique) defensive end position. Knowing Baltimore from last year and just seeing everything they had and then they added Calais Campbell and I was like, ‘Oh my god, there’s no way. This is going to be crazy.'”

Brockers, who moved to the Detroit Lions in 2021, still fits as somebody capable of doing what Campbell has done for the Ravens. The 31-year-old can play on the edge or slide inside.

He can play any technique, even lined up over the center, per PFF DET Lions:

Brockers is still rugged against the run and can move the pass pocket. He struggled to showcase those skills last season, logging just one sack and making a mere 18 solo tackles.

Those lowly numbers make Brockers a candidate to still hit the market.

Lions’ Cap Could Help Ravens Land Brockers

The Lions are paying Brockers above what his production merits. Their outlay includes a base salary worth $7 million, according to Spotrac.com. The same source credits the Lions with $21,100,260 worth of cap space.

It’s a healthy figure, but that doesn’t mean the Lions won’t make more moves to free up funds. The team is coming off a 3-13-1 season and can still upgrade in multiple positions, including along the defensive line.

Brockers might not have a role in Detroit, but he’d fit well with the Ravens. Specifically, Brockers’ ability to stuff the run would be an asset in an AFC North loaded with running backs the caliber of Nick Chubb, Najee Harris and Joe Mixon.

His numbers have been on the wane in recent seasons, but Brockers has been formidable in the trenches when at his best. He was in peak form when helping the Rams reach Super Bowl LIII after the 2018 season, with Pro Football Focus’ Steve Palazzolo revealing Brockers’ career-best performances:

Pairing Brockers with Pierce and another veteran run-stuffer, the returning Derek Wolfe, would keep the Ravens strong along the line even if Campbell and Williams don’t come back.