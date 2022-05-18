2 More Ex-Ravens Defenders Follow Wink Martindale to New York

Former Baltimore Ravens cornerbacks Maurice Canady and Khalil Dorsey have signed with the New York Giants, reuniting them with ex-Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale.

Art Stapleton of The Record was the first to report Canaday’s signing, while Dorsey’s sports management agency announced his arrival in New York.

The Giants later confirmed the signings with an official announcement on their website.

Canady was a 2016 sixth-round pick by the Ravens who appeared in 24 games over his four seasons in Baltimore, while Dorsey was an undrafted rookie signing in 2020 who spent most of the past two seasons on injured reserve. Both played under Martindale during his tenure in Baltimore, though the two cornerbacks were never on the Ravens’ roster at the same time.

Canady and Dorsey will join a Giants cornerback room that just lost James Bradberry – who himself was linked with the Ravens – but added Cordale Flott out of LSU in the draft. The pair of former Ravens will be one of several defensive backs competing for a roster spot in New York.

Though neither played a major role on the Ravens defense, their familiarity with Martindale could help them make the team. Plus, like most defensive backs to play under John Harbaugh in Baltimore, both have NFL special teams experience, so they can contribute even if they’re further down the defensive depth chart.

2 Former Ravens Already in New York

Canady and Dorsey are the third and fourth ex-Ravens defenders to join the Giants this offseason after they hired Martindale.

He successfully recruited defensive linemen Jihad Ward and Justin Ellis to join him in New York back in March, though other players like Tavon Young, Anthony Averett and Jimmy Smith signed elsewhere.