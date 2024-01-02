Former NFL All-Pro Believes Biggest Threat to Ravens is A Division Rival

Another week has come and gone in the NFL and the Baltimore Ravens easily dispatched another contender for their title of best team in the NFL.

This time, it was the Miami Dolphins that they sent packing after claiming after cruising to a 56-19 win at M&T Bank Stadium.

That win cemented the Ravens as the top seed in the AFC for the playoffs and now has many wondering if there’s a team in the conference that can dethrone them in their home stadium.

Former NFL All-Pro Dwight Freeney believes he sees one team that could be trouble for the Ravens and it’s a familiar opponent. On January 2nd’s episode of “Up and Adams”, Freeney revealed that he believes the Cleveland Browns are the Ravens’ biggest threat.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Who's the <a href="https://twitter.com/Ravens?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ravens</a> BIGGEST competition headed into the playoffs? 👀🔊<a href="https://twitter.com/dwightfreeney?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dwightfreeney</a> chimes in <a href="https://twitter.com/heykayadams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@heykayadams</a> <a href="https://t.co/8fMp1cD01g">https://t.co/8fMp1cD01g</a> <a href="https://t.co/iyAcu2ItMP">pic.twitter.com/iyAcu2ItMP</a></p>— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) <a href="https://twitter.com/UpAndAdamsShow/status/1742220656110969127?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 2, 2024</a></blockquote>

With the Ravens having dominated many of the league’s best teams, the Browns’ history against Baltimore could give them a leg up on the competition.

How The Browns Have Fared Against the Ravens This Season

The Browns and Ravens have already met twice this season in two very different matchups.

The first meeting between the Ravens and Browns featured rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson making his first career start for Cleveland. That first start didn’t go very well.

Thompson-Robinson threw 3 interceptions, including two that led to Ravens touchdowns shortly after. The Ravens won 28-3.

The rematch in Week 10 was much more interesting.

The second meeting was a home game for the Ravens and for most of the game, it looked like they would cruise in front of their home fans.

They jumped out to a 17-3 in the 1st quarter and never led by less than seven in the second and third quarters.

Early in the fourth, a Gus Edwards TD had the Ravens back ahead by 14. Then momentum quickly shifted.

The Browns scored two touchdowns in 41 seconds to cut the lead to one. They went on to kick a field goal as time expired to win 33-31.

That win could give the Browns some confidence that many other playoff teams won’t have about their ability to win in Baltimore.

Two Of The NFL’s Hottest Teams

Heading into Week 18, the Browns and Ravens are two of football’s hottest teams.

The Ravens haven’t lost a game since that game against the Browns. They’ve gone 6-0 during a run that includes wins over the Rams, Jaguars, 49ers, and Dolphins.

On the other hand, the Browns had a bit of a tough time after that matchup. That was the last game that Deshaun Watson played and the team struggled at first while they figured out their QB situation.

They lost 2 of their next 3. However, they’ve gotten their problems solved now.

Behind a resurgent Joe Flacco, the Browns have won 4 in a row and clinched the fifth seed in the AFC.

One of the wins in that streak came against the Jaguars, who are expected to be their opponent in the first round of the playoffs.

If Flacco and the Browns can repeat their success against the Jags, then we could get to see if Freeney is right quickly as the Browns would likely meet the Ravens in the second round of the playoffs.